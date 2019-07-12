Technology News
loading

YouTube Introduces Learning Playlists Without Algorithmic Recommendations

The free-from-recommendations Playlists would have organisational features like chapters around key concepts.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 16:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Introduces Learning Playlists Without Algorithmic Recommendations

Targeting teenagers, Google-owned content sharing app YouTube is bringing a new education feature called Learning Playlists with dedicated landing pages for educational videos on topics like math, science, music and language, free from algorithmic recommendations.

The free-from-recommendations Playlists would have organisational features like chapters around key concepts, ordered from beginner to advanced lessons to help viewers' focus on their lessons without distractions, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The videos, as part of the educational playlists, would not autoplay at the end of a playlist either, reducing the chances of users' falling asleep during chemistry lessons and waking up to videos about conspiracy theories.

Removing recommended videos from Learning Playlists shows that YouTube is not taking any chances when it comes to getting educational content right, the report said.

In October 2018, YouTube announced that it was investing $20 million to fund resources for educational creators and organisations through a Learning Fund initiative.

The platform plans to begin the playlists with trusted partners like Khan Academy and TED-Ed, the report added.

As of now, it remains unclear exactly when would the playlists be rolled out on the platform.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note10+ Price for European Market Leaked
Honor Smartphones
YouTube Introduces Learning Playlists Without Algorithmic Recommendations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Message Can Be Traced Without Diluting Encryption: IIT Professor
  2. Amazon Prime Available at Half Price to 18- to 24-Year-Olds in India
  3. OnePlus TV Launch Nearing as Remote Control Reaches Bluetooth SIG
  4. Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones to Launch in India on July 15
  5. Flipkart Introduces Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank, Mastercard
  6. Oppo K3 to Launch in India on July 19, Amazon Listing Confirms
  7. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  8. Shoelace Is a New Social Network From Google
  9. MIUI 10 Version Based on Android Q in the Works
  10. Realme 3i to Sport a 6.22-Inch Dewdrop Display, New Teaser Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.