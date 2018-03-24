Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube Used By 80 Percent of Internet Users in India, Says Google

 
, 24 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Used By 80 Percent of Internet Users in India, Says Google

With the increasing penetration of smartphones, data becoming affordable and ever-growing availability of content, 80 percent of Internet users across all age-groups in the country are accessing YouTube, Google India has said.

Google highlighted how YouTube is associated with India's Internet growth story at "Brandcast 2018" event as it celebrated its 10th anniversary in the country since its launch in 2008.

"For brands, YouTube is now an end-to-end platform and as per the December 2017 'ComScore Video Metrix Multi-Platform' it reaches 85 percent of all highly engaged Internet users, in the 18 years and above age-group," Rajan Anandan, Vice-President, South East Asia and India, Google, said in a statement.

Touching 225 million monthly active users on mobile alone, India is one of the fastest-growing countries for the video platform, the company said.

"We now have more than 300 channels with over a million subscribers, from just 16 channels in 2014. We will continue to invest in programmes to support creators, and encourage more diversity and distribution of their content," said Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer, YouTube.

The total number of online video consumers is expected to reach 500 million by 2020, the company said citing a report by FICCI-EY.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Entertainment, Google, India, Internet, Social, YouTube
Cambridge Analytica Scandal: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Formally Asked to Testify by US Lawmakers
YouTube Used By 80 Percent of Internet Users in India, Says Google
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Offers 30GB Free Data to VoLTE Beta Programme Subscribers
  2. WhatsApp May Come to Jio Phone Sooner Than You Expected
  3. OnePlus 6 Specifications Sheet Leaks, Suggests a Larger 3450mAh Battery
  4. Lava Launches Its Android Go Smartphone at Effective Price of Rs. 2,400
  5. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 With 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  6. Oppo F7 Leak Reveals Specifications Ahead of March 26 Launch
  7. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Teased in a Pacific Rim: Uprising Promotion Video
  8. Vivo V9 Selfie Smartphone Launched at Rs. 22,990; Pre-Orders Open
  9. Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  10. Vivo V9 First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.