Google Docs, Gmail, YouTube Start to Return After Global Outage

Google services are down, and YouTube appears to have taken the brunt of the outage, according to Downdetector.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 14 December 2020 18:23 IST
Google Docs, Gmail, YouTube Start to Return After Global Outage

YouTube shows an error message upon opening

Highlights
  • YouTube, several more Google services down
  • Outage reported in India, more countries
  • YouTube faced a brief outage last month as well

Google is facing an outage for some users in India and several other countries as most of its services and apps have gone down. Google Contacts, Docs, Drive, Gmail, YouTube, and more are currently not working, prompting messages of error in India and more countries, including in Europe and the US. It should be noted that YouTube and other services are working fine if you open them in incognito mode. YouTube recently faced a major outage for a couple of hours in early last month, and it appears that the video streaming platform is again the most hit in the outage.

According to Downdetector, YouTube appears to have faced the brunt of the outage, with over 24,000 cases reported as of 5:42pm IST. Gmail, on the other hand, shows over 11,000 cases reported as of the same time. Google Drive and Google website shows over 400 and 15,000 reports, respectively, on Downdetector.

Upon opening the YouTube homepage, it simply shows a ‘something went wrong' message. YouTube tweeted that the service is indeed facing issues and that it's been looked at. The Google Workspace Status Dashboard also shows that most of Google's apps and services are facing the issue, including Calendar, Sheets, Meet, and Voice. The services appear to be restoring slowly, as YouTube has started operating for some users at the time of writing, but not for all.

Back in November, YouTube went down in an worldwide outage. The video platform rectified the issue in a span of nearly two hours and users were informed via a tweet that the services were fixed across all devices and YouTube services. YouTube didn't share a reason why the outage took place.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gmail, Googe, YouTube, Google Outage, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Search
Google Docs, Gmail, YouTube Start to Return After Global Outage
