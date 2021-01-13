US civil rights groups will organise an advertiser boycott against Alphabet's YouTube if it does not remove President Donald Trump's channel, the groups told Reuters.

Jim Steyer, one of the organisers of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign which led over 1,000 advertisers to boycott Facebook in July, said the groups are demanding YouTube take down Trump's verified YouTube channel, which has 2.76 million subscribers.

YouTube is the last major tech company that has not banned Trump from posting on its platforms. Facebook, Twitter, and Snap have all blocked Trump after supporters of the president stormed the US Capitol last week, leading to five deaths.

Trump's YouTube channel gives him the opportunity to continue spreading false information that the US election was stolen, Steyer said.

On Tuesday, Trump's YouTube channel posted eight new videos, including one in which Trump told reporters "I think Big Tech has made a terrible mistake" by blocking him.

Neither YouTube nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.

YouTube has told the groups it is considering the demands but has yet to act, Steyer said.

"If YouTube does not agree with us and join the other platforms in banning Trump, we're going to go to the advertisers," he added.

"We join in with our coalition partners and ask that YouTube act decisively to help stop the spread of hate by shutting Trump's account down,” said the NAACP in a statement to Reuters.

The NAACP, Anti-Defamation League, and Color of Change along with Steyer's group Common Sense Media, are among the organisers of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which had recruited major advertisers including Verizon and Unilever to pull their ads from Facebook over hate speech/concerns.

Despite the widespread boycott, Facebook posted record revenue during its third quarter but agreed to create a role for a head of civil rights.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.