Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • YouTube Set to Discontinue Its Classic Desktop Interface in March, Recommends Users to Switch to New Version

YouTube Set to Discontinue Its Classic Desktop Interface in March, Recommends Users to Switch to New Version

Some users may need to update their Web browser to get the new YouTube experience.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 14:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Set to Discontinue Its Classic Desktop Interface in March, Recommends Users to Switch to New Version

YouTube will provide users with the option to switch to the new version easily

Highlights
  • YouTube offered the option to opt-out of its new experience
  • The site brought its Material Design-based interface in 2017
  • YouTube in the recent past brought some tweaks to its interface

YouTube is discontinuing its classic desktop interface that was provided prior to the existing Material Design-based skin that it introduced back in August 2017 along with a dark theme. The latest change will happen in March. This means you won't be able to use the older YouTube version starting March. Also, if you're using an older version, you will receive a notification providing you the option to “Switch to the new YouTube” easily. It's unlikely that many users are on the dated interface since YouTube brought its redesign over a couple of years ago. Nevertheless, the Google-owned site still provided the option to opt-out of the new experience and continue using the older version on desktop.

“Enter 2020 and the older versions are missing many of the new features and design improvements we've introduced over the past 3 years, including top requests based on your feedback… That's why the older version will be going away in March and you'll only be able to access newer desktop versions to enjoy the best of YouTube,” the YouTube team writes in a blog post.

Users on the older version can experience the changes in the new YouTube interface by using the Switch to the new YouTube option. Some users may also need to update their Web browsers to make them compatible with the latest version.

To recall, YouTube revamped its interface with Material Design elements and a new logo back in August 2017. The site also brought some redesigns in the recent past to provide a fresh experience over what we had earlier.

Moreover, one of the changes that would influence users on the classic interface to move to the latest interface would be the dark theme that was expanded and reached to iOS and Android devices in 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube classic, YouTube, Google
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Huawei P40 Pro Live Photo Leak Tips Dual Selfie Cameras
Google US Antitrust Probe Being Discussed by State Attorneys General, Justice Department
YouTube Set to Discontinue Its Classic Desktop Interface in March, Recommends Users to Switch to New Version
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  2. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Redmi India Teases Mysterious New Product: Here's What It Could Be
  4. Pablo Escobar’s Brother Launches an Affordable Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone
  5. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Debut With 64-Megapixel Camera
  8. ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ India Release Date Announced
  9. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  10. Poco X2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Selling a $399 Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone, But Should You Really Buy It?
  2. Google US Antitrust Probe Being Discussed by State Attorneys General, Justice Department
  3. YouTube Set to Discontinue Its Classic Desktop Interface in March, Recommends Users to Switch to New Version
  4. Huawei P40 Pro Live Photo Leak Tips Dual Selfie Cameras
  5. Redmi Teases Launch of New Product in India, May Be Power Bank or Bluetooth Speaker
  6. Huawei Promises 'Made in Europe' 5G for EU
  7. Snap Misses Revenue Estimates Over Ad Competition From Google, Facebook
  8. Google, Tinder Being Probed Over Use of Data in EU by Irish Regulator
  9. iPhone App Makers Said to Be Questioned in US Antitrust Probe of Apple
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ App Listed on App Store, Leak Reveals Key Specifications and Upgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.