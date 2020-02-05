YouTube is discontinuing its classic desktop interface that was provided prior to the existing Material Design-based skin that it introduced back in August 2017 along with a dark theme. The latest change will happen in March. This means you won't be able to use the older YouTube version starting March. Also, if you're using an older version, you will receive a notification providing you the option to “Switch to the new YouTube” easily. It's unlikely that many users are on the dated interface since YouTube brought its redesign over a couple of years ago. Nevertheless, the Google-owned site still provided the option to opt-out of the new experience and continue using the older version on desktop.

“Enter 2020 and the older versions are missing many of the new features and design improvements we've introduced over the past 3 years, including top requests based on your feedback… That's why the older version will be going away in March and you'll only be able to access newer desktop versions to enjoy the best of YouTube,” the YouTube team writes in a blog post.

Users on the older version can experience the changes in the new YouTube interface by using the Switch to the new YouTube option. Some users may also need to update their Web browsers to make them compatible with the latest version.

To recall, YouTube revamped its interface with Material Design elements and a new logo back in August 2017. The site also brought some redesigns in the recent past to provide a fresh experience over what we had earlier.

Moreover, one of the changes that would influence users on the classic interface to move to the latest interface would be the dark theme that was expanded and reached to iOS and Android devices in 2018.