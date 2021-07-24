Technology News
YouTube Removes Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh's Videos on Post-Poll Violence

YouTube removes posts that violate its community guidelines.

Updated: 24 July 2021 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube was compelled to remove the clippings as there were scenes of "brutal violence"

  • YouTube removed videos posted by West Bengal BJP President
  • Dilip Ghosh also posted the videos on Twitter
  • BJP was claimed to be sharing fake videos on the Web

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Friday shared YouTube videos of purported post-poll violence in the state, but the authorities of the website removed them as they violated its community guidelines.

YouTube was compelled to remove the clippings shared by Ghosh on Twitter as there were scenes of "brutal violence" but that is the real situation in West Bengal, state BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed.

In his Twitter handle, Ghosh posted the videos with a caption: "Some of the illustrious achievements of the Trinamool Congress government in past two months".

However, the visuals were soon removed by YouTube with the message: "The video has been removed for violating YouTube community guidelines."

The video-sharing website removes posts that violate its community guidelines that "are designed to ensure that our community stays protected". It pulls contents for violating its policies regarding hate speech and harassment, spam and deceptive practices, violent or graphic content policy and violations of its terms of service.

Ghosh, an MP, on July 21 alleged that over 30 BJP activists were killed in post-poll clashes in West Bengal.

The state BJP chief was not available for comments on the deletion of the videos,

Bhattacharya, however, said, "The violence was brutal, it exceeds all civilised norms. That is why YouTube is shocked and compelled to remove the videos. As stated by our party for over two years and the NHRC now, this is the real situation of West Bengal."

In an indictment of the Trinamool Congress government, a committee, constituted by the NHRC on the order of the Calcutta High Court to investigate alleged human rights violations during post-poll violence, had said in its report that the situation in the state is a manifestation of "Law of Ruler" instead of "Rule of Law".

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on July 22 claimed that BJP was using fake videos to back up its "concocted stories" about post-poll violence.





