Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • You.com Search Engine Announced to Take on Google Search, Founder Says Will Not Rely on Ads for Results

You.com Search Engine Announced to Take on Google Search, Founder Says Will Not Rely on Ads for Results

The search engine is reportedly built using advanced natural language processing for refined relevant search results without having to rely on advertising.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 December 2020 16:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
You.com Search Engine Announced to Take on Google Search, Founder Says Will Not Rely on Ads for Results

You.com claims to offer faster results, with priority given to real results over paid content and ads

Highlights
  • You.com is currently taking registrations for early access
  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is a primary investor in You.com
  • It offers privacy controls to let users customise their experience

You.com, a new search engine, has been announced to take on Google Search. This new search engine has been made by former Salesforce chief scientist Richard Socher. In a world where consumer search is plagued with clickbait content for monetary gains through advertising, You.com looks to be a trusted search platform with privacy controls, legit reviews, and AI-driven comprehensive results. The search engine is reportedly built using advanced natural language processing for refined relevant search results without having to rely on advertising.

The You.com website is live, but is currently taking registrations for early access. The site says You.com offers privacy controls to let users customise their browsing experience. The company says it ‘never sells your data to advertisers or follows you around the rest of the Internet.' You.com also takes into account your values, helps you give back and support the right causes with the right tools, and makes it easier for you to search and shop according to your values. The site claims to offer trustworthy reviews from real users and experts, letting you know both the pros and cons of a product. You.com claims to also offers faster results, with priority given to real results over paid content and ads.

Socher spoke to TechCrunch about You.com. He said, “We are building You.com. You can already go to it today. And it's a trusted search engine. We want to work on having more click trust and less clickbait on the internet.” Socher goes on to add that You.com was conceived over the need to offer relevant and accurate search results a priority from the vortex of information that is available online. The need for user data privacy is also increasing and has been of significant importance in 2020 as more of the world moved towards the Internet.

The former Salesforce employee asserts, “The biggest impact thing we can do in our lives right now is to build a trusted search engine with AI and natural language processing superpowers to help everyone with the various complex decisions of their lives, starting with complex product purchases, but also being general from the get-go as well.” The principal differentiator from Google Search will be that You.com will not rely on advertising or what it knows about the user to throw results.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and venture capitalist Jim Breyer are primary investors in You.com, and Socher reportedly also has a team that is actively working on building the product. There is no clarity on when it will see a commercial launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: You com, Google Search, Salesforce
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
YouTube Brings HDR to Live Streams
You.com Search Engine Announced to Take on Google Search, Founder Says Will Not Rely on Ads for Results
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  2. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
  3. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  4. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  6. Now Set a New Wallpaper for Each WhatsApp Chat
  7. Netflix StreamFest Returns, Available Until Friday Morning
  8. Here Are Facebook’s Top Moments of 2020
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Have the Same Design as the Galaxy A51
  10. Micromax In 1b Review
#Latest Stories
  1. You.com Search Engine Announced to Take on Google Search, Founder Says Will Not Rely on Ads for Results
  2. YouTube Brings HDR to Live Streams
  3. Apple’s Self-Driving Car Unit Handed Over to AI Chief Who Oversees Siri: Report
  4. Google Photos for Pixel Devices Gets Dynamic and HDR Filters, Apart From ML-Based Suggestions
  5. Minecraft With RTX Ray Tracing Now Available for All Windows 10 Users
  6. Millions of IoT Devices Exposed to Hacking Due to Amnesia:33 Vulnerability, Research Shows
  7. Google Photos Now Syncs Liked Images With Apple Photos, Hits 5 Billion Installs on Play Store
  8. You Can Now Play Chess With Beth Harmon From The Queen’s Gambit
  9. Amazon, Facebook, Google Faces PIL Over Fintech Regulation in India
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9E May Not
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com