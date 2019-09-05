Technology News
loading

Yahoo Experiences Outage Across Its Services, Several Users Impacted

Yahoo Customer Care tweeted about the outage.

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 17:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Yahoo Experiences Outage Across Its Services, Several Users Impacted

Yahoo said it suffered an outage on Thursday across its services, including Yahoo Mail.

"You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our top priority right now is getting this fixed", Yahoo Customer Care said in a tweet.

The tweet did not specify the number of users affected by the outage or its cause. Outage monitoring website Downdetector.com showed that more than four thousand users had been impacted.

Yahoo is owned by Verizon Communications.

Earlier this week, Yahoo Japan said it will end the sale of ivory on the country's biggest online auction site, finally joining competitors in a ban

Yahoo Japan will end ivory trading, blamed by wildlife campaigners for perpetuating an illegal international black market, from November 1, the company said in a statement, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Rival e-commerce firms Rakuten and Mercari banned ivory sales two years ago, but Yahoo Japan had continued to resist calls from campaigners, denying suggestions the trade was a factor behind a sharp rise in poaching on the African savannah in recent years.

Yahoo Japan, a consolidated subsidiary of telco SoftBank, said it decided to halt trading following reports that ivory bought on Yahoo Japan's platform was taken overseas illegally.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yahoo, Yahoo Mail
Realme XT India Launch Date Set for September 13, Sports a 64-Megapixel Camera
Honor Smartphones
Yahoo Experiences Outage Across Its Services, Several Users Impacted
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discount on Motorola One Vision, More Phones
  3. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  4. Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Smartphones Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Price, Launch Time Today: Details You Need to Know
  7. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  8. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  10. IFA 2019: Amazon Launches a Bunch of New Fire TV Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Yahoo Experiences Outage Across Its Services, Several Users Impacted
  2. Realme XT India Launch Date Set for September 13, Sports a 64-Megapixel Camera
  3. Samsung Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Before Diwali
  4. Trump Says US Does Not Want to Discuss Huawei With China
  5. Jio Fiber Launch: Plans, Set-Top Box, Landline Service, Preview Offer Migration – All You Need to Know
  6. Tesla Autopilot Design Cited by NTSB as Factor in 2018 California Crash
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition. Vivowatch SP Unveiled at IFA 2019
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Launch Date in India Set for September 10, Will Sport Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Acer ConceptD Pro Series, Predator Triton 300, Swift 5 Laptops, New Chromebooks Launched at IFA 2019
  10. Twitter Vows to Tackle Online Racist Abuse of Players in Britain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.