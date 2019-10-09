Technology News
Yahoo Data Breach Settlement Could Pay Out $358 to Individual Users: Report

Yahoo said the payment could range from less than $100 to $358.80, depending on funds available after other benefit payouts.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 16:29 IST
If you live in the US or in Israel, had a Yahoo account between 2012 and 2016 and have got an email from Yahoo on the settlement claim over data breach, you could be eligible for $358 (roughly Rs. 25,000) or more, according to a report.

Yahoo had in 2017 announced that of all its users "nearly 3 billion in 2013" were impacted by a massive data breach.

Now part of Oath "a subsidiary of Verizon", Yahoo said it is providing notice to additional user accounts affected by an August 2013 data theft previously disclosed by the company on December 14, 2016.

Hackers were able to gain access to email addresses, telephone numbers, birth dates, passwords and answers to security questions.

Yahoo then began sending email notifications to the additional affected user accounts.

"Yahoo announced that if you had an account any time between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2016, and are a resident of the US or Israel, you are part of the settlement class and can file a claim for part of the $117,500,000 settlement fund," reports CNET.

Yahoo said the payment could range from less than $100 to $358.80, depending on funds available after other benefit payouts.

Yahoo was acquired by Verizon for $4.48 billion.

"A qualifying Yahoo account (for settlement money) includes ones with Yahoo Fantasy Sports, Yahoo Finance, Tumblr and Flickr," the report said.

