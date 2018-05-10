Xiaomi India has silently rolled out a new and improved rewards programme for its customers in the country. Dubbed Mi VIP Club, this programme consists of four tiers, namely, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Benefits include upgrade rewards, birthday gifts, annual souvenirs, and members-only events. In June last year, Xiaomi India had announced the 'Reward Mi' that offers loyal fans with Mi Tokens to redeem as discount coupons and provide early access to products. Users will continue to get all privileges of Reward Mi and Referral.

As per the landing page now live on Xiaomi India's website, the Silver Class offers an extra 50 percent points on buying accessories and the ability to redeem Mi tokens. Gold Class offers all that and upgrade rewards. Further, Platinum Class offers Gold Class benefits and birthday gifts, annual souvenirs, and ability to redeem VIP Mi Tokens. And, lastly, Diamond Class offers all of the above plus Mi VIP Rewards and the opportunity to join launch events live.

Every user can get 1 percent of transaction value as a Mi VIP Point. The tier class depends on the Mi VIP Points earned. Other ways in which users can earn Mi VIP points include registering your phone number, entering your birthday, registering credit/ debit cards, checking in daily, purchasing products, purchasing accessories in particular, and on your first prepaid purchase. The Mi VIP Club programme is currently not live.

For more details and FAQs on the programme, you can refer to the official website.

Separately, Xiaomi announced the launch of its latest budget smartphone - the Redmi S2 - in China on May 10. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, an 18:9 display, iPhone-esque antenna lines, Face Unlock, and the new Xiao Ai voice assistant. There is no update on if and when this phone will arrive on Indian shores.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.