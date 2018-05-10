Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi India Launches Mi VIP Club Rewards Programme Offering Access to Launch Events, and More

 
, 10 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi India Launches Mi VIP Club Rewards Programme Offering Access to Launch Events, and More

Highlights

  • There are four tiers for rewards in the programme
  • Reward Mi and Referral will continue to be operational
  • Every user can get 1 percent of transaction values as a Mi VIP Point

Xiaomi India has silently rolled out a new and improved rewards programme for its customers in the country. Dubbed Mi VIP Club, this programme consists of four tiers, namely, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Benefits include upgrade rewards, birthday gifts, annual souvenirs, and members-only events. In June last year, Xiaomi India had announced the 'Reward Mi' that offers loyal fans with Mi Tokens to redeem as discount coupons and provide early access to products. Users will continue to get all privileges of Reward Mi and Referral.

As per the landing page now live on Xiaomi India's website, the Silver Class offers an extra 50 percent points on buying accessories and the ability to redeem Mi tokens. Gold Class offers all that and upgrade rewards. Further, Platinum Class offers Gold Class benefits and birthday gifts, annual souvenirs, and ability to redeem VIP Mi Tokens. And, lastly, Diamond Class offers all of the above plus Mi VIP Rewards and the opportunity to join launch events live.

Every user can get 1 percent of transaction value as a Mi VIP Point. The tier class depends on the Mi VIP Points earned. Other ways in which users can earn Mi VIP points include registering your phone number, entering your birthday, registering credit/ debit cards, checking in daily, purchasing products, purchasing accessories in particular, and on your first prepaid purchase. The Mi VIP Club programme is currently not live.

For more details and FAQs on the programme, you can refer to the official website.

Separately, Xiaomi announced the launch of its latest budget smartphone - the Redmi S2 - in China on May 10. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, an 18:9 display, iPhone-esque antenna lines, Face Unlock, and the new Xiao Ai voice assistant. There is no update on if and when this phone will arrive on Indian shores.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Tokens, Mi.com, Mi VIP Club
HP EliteBook 700 G5 Series, ProBook 645 G4 Business Laptops With AMD Ryzen Pro Processors Launched
Amazon Rolls Out Model 'Smart' Homes for US Shoppers to Try Out Alexa
Best AC deals
Xiaomi India Launches Mi VIP Club Rewards Programme Offering Access to Launch Events, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Redmi S2 Launch Today: Specifications, Price, and More You Should Know
  2. Xiaomi Launches Redmi S2, the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone'
  3. OnePlus 6 Fast AF Sale to Be Held From May 13 on Amazon India
  4. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India From May 13
  5. BSNL Offers Unlimited Voice Calls at Rs. 39, Revamps Broadband Plans
  6. Nokia X Design, Specifications Spotted on Certification Site
  7. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 13 to Take on Flipkart's Sale
  8. Human-Sounding Google Assistant Sparks Ethics Questions
  9. Mother's Day 2018 Tech Gift Ideas
  10. Sachin Bansal Announces the End of His 10-Year-Long Tenure at Flipkart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.