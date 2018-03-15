Xiaomi is launching its latest fitness product in India - the Mi Body Composition Scale. The device offers key insights into body characteristics such as the BMI, muscle mass, fat, and more. The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale has been priced at Rs. 1,999 and will be available exclusively on the company's own store Mi.com starting Thursday at 12pm IST.

With the Mi Body Composition Scale, Xiaomi claims that it provides accurate body composition statistics with "10 precise data points." It shows muscle mass, BMI, visceral fat, bone mass, body score, body fat, weight, basal metabolism, water content, and more. The company says that the new device shows precise body data, Mi Fit app access, and a minimalist design.

The Mi Body Composition Scale is slip-resistant which makes it safe to use even with wet feet, Xiaomi claims. Additionally, it sports an LED display that displays information three seconds after stepping on the scale. Notably, the device comes in a white colour variant only.

In the device, Xiaomi claims to use a series of complex algorithms and advanced Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) to provide users with better details about their body. This helps users in taking data-driven measures to meet health goals.

The Mi Body Composition Scale has a Reading precision of 50 grams and the weighing range lies between 5kg to 150kg. It also has Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity options. Also, it supports devices running on Android 4.4 and above, as well as iOS 8.0 and above. It is a device that can be paired with Xiaomi's Mi Fit smartphone app. It collects data and shows on the app with charts and timelines.

Meanwhile, the device runs on four standard AAA batteries that comes within the box. Interestingly, the Mi Body Composition Scale can identify users and can store up to 16 user profiles.