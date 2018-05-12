Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Now Available in India Following Crowdfunding Programme

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Now Available in India Following Crowdfunding Programme

 
, 12 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Now Available in India Following Crowdfunding Programme

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod is available at Rs. 1,099
  • Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver is priced at Rs. 999
  • Both the devices can be purchased via Mi.com

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver and Mi Selfie Stick were two products the company unveiled in India last month. They were a part of Xiaomi's Mi Crowdfunding campaign that the brand had unveiled, and it was up to the users whether they will be released in the country. At the time, Xiaomi had posted a curated list of "innovation-driven" products that it planned to sell only when a certain number of people are interested. On Saturday, Xiaomi declared the campaign to be a "great success," and made the products available officially in India.

Announced on Twitter, Xiaomi's Mi Crowdfunding for Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver and Mi Selfie Stick has been successful. The company has started to sell both the products on its India site.

The first product is the Bluetooth Audio Receiver that costs Rs. 999. The device, meant to provide wireless music, comes with a single key function that turns on the earphones, connects to Bluetooth, plays and pauses music, and answer calls as well. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, and a headphone amplifier chip.

Xiaomi claims that the 97mAh battery onboard can be fully charged within 2 hours and support 4-5 hours of playback. The device weighs 10 grams and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Users can pair up to two handsets but only one of them can be connected at one time. Notably, the product does not have the volume key function of Apple and Apple certified MFI earphones. It is available in a White colour.

Next is Mi Selfie Stick Tripod, which the company has priced at Rs. 1,099. It is a selfie stick and tripod combined into one unit and comes with a Bluetooth shutter remote. It is equipped with Bluetooth 3.0, meaning it will support smartphones running Android 4.3 and higher, and iOS 5.0 and higher. The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod is able to rotate 360 degrees and comes with an adjustable grip to "accommodate the largest smartphones like Mi Max 2." The product comes in only one Black colour variant, measures 45x49.5x190mm, and weighs 155 grams. Xiaomi promises that it will be shipped within 10 days of successful completion of the project.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod, Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver, Mi Crowdfunding, Xiaomi Mi Crowdfunding
BlackBerry KEY2 to Launch at June 7 New York Event
Best AC deals
Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Now Available in India Following Crowdfunding Programme
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Pits OnePlus 6 Camera Against iPhone X, Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2
  2. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Affordable Postpaid Plans Compared
  3. Flipkart Sales Offers on Mobile Phones Revealed
  4. Redmi S2 vs Redmi Note 5 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Honor 9 Lite
  5. Vivo X21 UD India Launch Expected on May 29
  6. Lenovo Z5's Fully Bezel-Less Display Teased in Sketch
  7. Xiaomi Launches Redmi S2, the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone'
  8. Sony Xperia XZ Premium, XA1 Ultra, XA1 Plus Price Slashed in India
  9. Xiaomi Mi 8, Not Mi 7, Said to Launch Later This Month
  10. Jio Postpaid Is Here With New Rs. 199 Plan Offering 25GB Data and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.