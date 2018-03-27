Apart from launching the new Mi MIX 2S smartphone and the Mi Gaming Laptop, Xiaomi at an event in Shanghai on Tuesday also announced its new voice-activated assistant Mi AI Speaker Mini. The new speaker will look to take on the likes of Amazon Echo Dot, Google Home Mini, and Apple HomePod in this category. The Mi AI Speaker Mini has been launched at a price of CNY 169 (approximately Rs 1,800), but there is no word yet on whether it will be available in global markets.

Xiaomi had entered the smart speaker race last year when it announced the Mi AI Speaker priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 2,800). The company has been launching several products ranging from LED TVs to electric scooters. With Mi Speaker and Mi Speaker Mini, the Chinese manufacturer plans to rival giants like Apple, Amazon, and Google. The Mi AI Speaker Mini similar to its larger-sized sibling, will act as a voice-controlled, AI-powered digital personal assistant. The speaker can be used to control the several products under Xiaomi's smart home lineup.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker Mini is a portable assistant that appears to be small enough to fit in your palm. As per the image posted by Xiaomi on Twitter, the speaker seems to come with a navigation button on top containing buttons like Activate, Play, Pause, and Next. The device will come in a White colour variant.

When it comes to features, the Mi AI Speaker Mini will provide access to 35 million books and songs. Also, users will be able to check schedules, traffic, and set reminders. As mentioned it comes with smart home integration in a new compact design.