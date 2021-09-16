Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000, Smart Projector 2, and the Xiaomi Band 6 NFC were launched alongside the Xiaomi 11T smartphones at the company's global event on September 15. The Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 comes with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and is claimed to support up to 254 devices. The Smart Projector 2 is a portable home cinema device that boasts of a full-HD+ resolution and supports Dolby Audio. Lastly, the Xiaomi Band 6 NFC is an update to the Xiaomi Band 6 that adds a built-in microphone to the wearable.

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000

At the global event, Xiaomi unveiled the Mesh System AX3000 in Europe. The company sells this as a two-router pack, which is said to be equipped to cover homes as big as 4,000 square feet. Xiaomi adds that the Mesh System AX3000 can serve as many as 254 devices at a time. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO for fast connectivity between the two routers and the devices that are connected to the network. The mesh system is powered by a 1.0GHz Qualcomm IPQ5000 dual-core A53 CPU. It claims to provide optimised network efficiency and reduced latency with 1024QAM modulation as well as OFDMA technology support. The Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,900).

Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC

After introducing the Xiaomi Smart Band 6 in March, the company has introduced the Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC in Europe. This will enable contactless payments feature that wasn't available on the previous model. It has been created in collaboration with Mastercard and the Band 6 NFC also comes with a microphone to enable Amazon Alexa voice assistance. All the other specifications remain the same.

Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC comes with built-in Alexa

It features a 1.56-inch colour touchscreen display, 30 fitness modes, up to 12 days of battery life, 50 metre water resistance, SpO2 tracking , heart rate monitoring, and magnetic charging. The Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC is priced in Europe at EUR 54.90 (roughly Rs. 4,700).

Xiaomi Smart Projector 2

The new Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 has also been unveiled alongside these other smart products. It is a portable device with an in-built Bluetooth speaker and features Dolby Atmos support for better sound output. The device can project Full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution content with autofocus capabilities and the image size can vary from 60 to 120 inches.

Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 runs on Android TV

Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 can diffuse reflection to decrease strain on eyes. There is an HDMI port at the back for connectivity and even a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting additional speakers. There's also a USB 2.0 port support for projecting photos from a drive. The Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 runs on Android TV and supports streaming services for watching content. The device measures 115x150x150mm and weighs at 1.3kg. It is covered in fabric material in the front and comes with Google Assistant support.

The Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 is priced at EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 52,000).

