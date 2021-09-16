Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000, Smart Band 6 NFC, Smart Projector 2 Unveiled Alongside 11T Series

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and can support up to 254 devices.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 September 2021 11:19 IST
Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000, Smart Band 6 NFC, Smart Projector 2 Unveiled Alongside 11T Series

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 comes in a two-router pack

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC also offers built-in Alexa support
  • Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 supports streaming services
  • Mesh System AX3000 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,900)

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000, Smart Projector 2, and the Xiaomi Band 6 NFC were launched alongside the Xiaomi 11T smartphones at the company's global event on September 15. The Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 comes with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and is claimed to support up to 254 devices. The Smart Projector 2 is a portable home cinema device that boasts of a full-HD+ resolution and supports Dolby Audio. Lastly, the Xiaomi Band 6 NFC is an update to the Xiaomi Band 6 that adds a built-in microphone to the wearable.

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000

At the global event, Xiaomi unveiled the Mesh System AX3000 in Europe. The company sells this as a two-router pack, which is said to be equipped to cover homes as big as 4,000 square feet. Xiaomi adds that the Mesh System AX3000 can serve as many as 254 devices at a time. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO for fast connectivity between the two routers and the devices that are connected to the network. The mesh system is powered by a 1.0GHz Qualcomm IPQ5000 dual-core A53 CPU. It claims to provide optimised network efficiency and reduced latency with 1024QAM modulation as well as OFDMA technology support. The Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,900).

Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC

After introducing the Xiaomi Smart Band 6 in March, the company has introduced the Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC in Europe. This will enable contactless payments feature that wasn't available on the previous model. It has been created in collaboration with Mastercard and the Band 6 NFC also comes with a microphone to enable Amazon Alexa voice assistance. All the other specifications remain the same.

xiaomi band 6 nfc Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC

Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC comes with built-in Alexa

It features a 1.56-inch colour touchscreen display, 30 fitness modes, up to 12 days of battery life, 50 metre water resistance, SpO2 tracking , heart rate monitoring, and magnetic charging. The Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC is priced in Europe at EUR 54.90 (roughly Rs. 4,700).

Xiaomi Smart Projector 2

The new Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 has also been unveiled alongside these other smart products. It is a portable device with an in-built Bluetooth speaker and features Dolby Atmos support for better sound output. The device can project Full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution content with autofocus capabilities and the image size can vary from 60 to 120 inches.

xiaomi mesh projector Xiaomi Smart Projector 2

Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 runs on Android TV

Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 can diffuse reflection to decrease strain on eyes. There is an HDMI port at the back for connectivity and even a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting additional speakers. There's also a USB 2.0 port support for projecting photos from a drive. The Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 runs on Android TV and supports streaming services for watching content. The device measures 115x150x150mm and weighs at 1.3kg. It is covered in fabric material in the front and comes with Google Assistant support.

The Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 is priced at EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 52,000).

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC

Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC

Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android, iPhone
Battery Life (Days) 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000, Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 Price, Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 Specifications, Xiaomi Smart Projector 2, Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 Price, Xiaomi Smart Projector 2 Specifications, Xiaomi Band 6 NFC, Xiaomi Band 6 NFC Price, Xiaomi Band 6 NFC Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Battlefield 2042 Release Date Delayed Nearly a Month to November 19

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000, Smart Band 6 NFC, Smart Projector 2 Unveiled Alongside 11T Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Smart Pen Launched
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  6. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  7. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  8. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Coming as Free Upgrade to India: Details Here
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 India Launch Listed on Amazon for September 19
  10. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Discord Raises $500 Million in New Funding, Now Reportedly Valued at $15 Billion
  2. Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash to Be Accepted by AMC Theatres
  3. Motorola Moto E20 With Dual Rear Cameras Reportedly Launched; Moto E40 Specifications Appear on Geekbench
  4. Netflix’s TUDUM Event to Feature Over 145 Stars. Here’s the Official Trailer
  5. Microsoft Is Adopting Passwordless Sign-In for All Accounts and Apps
  6. Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000, Smart Band 6 NFC, Smart Projector 2 Unveiled Alongside 11T Series
  7. Battlefield 2042 Release Date Delayed Nearly a Month to November 19
  8. Realme Pad to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price in India, Specifications
  9. 5G Auctions Most Probably in February 2022, May Even Try for January: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  10. WhatsApp Testing In-App Business Directory to Help Users Find Shops, Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com