Xiaomi has expanded its Express Delivery service and is now offering "guaranteed next-day delivery" in over 150 cities across India, India chief Manu Kumar Jain revealed on Thursday. The company through its Mi.com e-commerce portal is providing the fast delivery option at a charge of Rs. 49. To recall, Xiaomi kicked off its Express Delivery service for one-day deliveries in Bengaluru last year. The service was claimed to deliver orders within a single day -- without levying any additional costs on the customers.

As per the tweet posted by Jain, the guaranteed next-day delivery is applicable to over 90 products available on the Mi.com website across 150 cities in India. The orders also need to be placed by 3pm to receive guaranteed next-day delivery service.

With the new update, Xiaomi is projecting its Mi.com portal as a strong competitor against Amazon and Flipkart. Both leading e-commerce sites in the country are already offering fast delivery options to their customers for quite some time, depending on the region.

It is worth pointing out that the latest move comes over a year after Xiaomi launched its initial Express Delivery service model in Bengaluru back in February last year. The service exclusive for Bengaluru customers arrived on Mi.com and Mi Store app and was designed to offer one-day deliveries -- without any additional costs levied on the customers. The order timings for availing the Express Delivery service in Bengaluru must be between 9am and 4:30pm.

Last year, Xiaomi also partnered with Smartbox to start providing deliveries for orders made through Mi.com and Mi Store app via automated parcel terminals in India. The Noida-based company is claimed to have its delivery terminals strategically located various locations, including metro stations, residential complexes, and office areas around the country, to offer faster delivery of goods.