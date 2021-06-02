WWDC 2021: Livestream Link Goes Live, Sign-Ups for Digital Lounges Now Open

Apple is all set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 this Monday, June 7. The keynote speech will begin at 10am PDT (10.30pm IST) and will be livestreamed for all users on the company site and on YouTube. The YouTube link has now gone live for users to set notifications and reminders. Apple has also begun registrations for Digital Lounges, a space where developers can join Apple engineers throughout the week to participate in Q&As, special activities related to SwiftUI, and more.

The YouTube livestream video for the WWDC 2021 keynote has gone live. Users can set a reminder on YouTube to not miss it out on June 7. Apart from announcing new software, Apple is also anticipated to announce new MacBook Pro models and more. You can even watch the livestream on June 7 in the embedded video below.

Apart from YouTube, the WWDC 2021 keynote will also be livestreamed via the Apple TV app and through a dedicated Events page as well. Apple notes that the stream is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later. The Event page stream will work best on a Mac using Safari with macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Streaming to your TV requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) or an AirPlay 2–capable device with the latest Apple TV software. The stream can also be accessed using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge (MSE, H.264, and AAC required) browsers.

Separately, Apple has begun sign-ups for Digital Lounges, a virtual space where developers can interact with Apple engineers. Apple will host special activities related to developer tools, SwiftUI, accessibility, and machine learning through these Digital Lounges. A small number of Digital Lounges are offered for the first time this year therefore availability is limited, and sign-ups are on first come, first served basis. Developers can only sign up if they are a member of the Apple Developer Program or the Apple Developer Enterprise Program, or a WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge winner. If you are eligible, you can head to the dedicated page here and register.