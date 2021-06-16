Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • World Wide Web Creator Tim Berners Lee to Auction Web Source Code as an NFT Next Week at Sotheby’s

World Wide Web Creator Tim Berners-Lee to Auction Web Source Code as an NFT Next Week at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s has titled the NFT auction as ‘This Changed Everything’ and said it will be held from June 23 to June 30.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 16 June 2021 12:31 IST
World Wide Web Creator Tim Berners-Lee to Auction Web Source Code as an NFT Next Week at Sotheby’s

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Highlights
  • Sotheby's WWW NFT auction will run for a week
  • Sotheby's will start with an opening bid of $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,300)
  • Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web while working at CERN

Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the Internet, is selling the source code of the original World Wide Web browser as a non-fungible token (NFT) in a historic one-off sale at Sotheby's, the auction house has announced. The auction will include not just the original code written by the British computer scientist but also three other elements: a letter from him reflecting his thoughts on the Internet today, a digital poster (vector file), and a 30-minute black-and-white animated video depicting the code being written. The money received from the auction will go to the causes supported by Berners-Lee and his wife.

An NFT is a form of digital certificate of authenticity for the owner of an item. It does not necessarily include copyright control and has been widely criticised to be bad for the environment. But many people also support it as a great innovation that allowed digital art and other collectibles to be monetised.

In a statement, Sotheby's said that the auction is to be held from June 23 to June 30, with an opening bid of $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,300).

“For me, the best bit about the Web has been the spirit of collaboration. While I do not make predictions about the future, I sincerely hope its use, knowledge, and potential will remain open and available to us all to continue to innovate, create and initiate the next technological transformation, that we cannot yet imagine,” Berners-Lee said.

When Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web (WWW) while working at CERN, the European Particle Physics Laboratory, it was originally conceived and developed for automated information-sharing between scientists at universities and research organisations around the world. Later, CERN relinquished its rights over the technology in 1993. Since then, the Web has remained an open standard.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sotheby's, Tim Berners-Lee, NFT, WWW, World Wide Web, Web Source Code Auction, NFT Auction, Tim Berners-Lee Auction
Twitter, Journalists Booked by UP Police for Circulating Ghaziabad Attack Video
PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India Maker Krafton Aims for Up to $5 Billion in South Korea’s Biggest IPO
World Wide Web Creator Tim Berners-Lee to Auction Web Source Code as an NFT Next Week at Sotheby’s
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 Leak Ahead of June 24 Launch Shows Key Design Changes
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
  6. OnePlus Nord N200 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. Realme GT 5G Goes Global, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Launched as Well
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Starts Today via Amazon, OnePlus Website
  9. WhatsApp May Offer End-to-End Encryption Even for Multi-Device Support
  10. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox June Update Brings Speech-to-Text, Text-to-Speech Features; Older Consoles to Soon Run Next-Gen Games
  2. Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Smartwatch With Calling Function, SpO2, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India
  3. Cryptocurrency Trading for Some Digital Coins Banned in Thailand, Including 'Meme Currencies' Like Dogecoin
  4. Central Bank Digital Cash Will Complement Cryptocurrencies: Analysts
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Ahead of June 21 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A20e Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update, Galaxy A02 Getting May Security Patch: Reports
  7. Oppo Find X3 Pro Camera Praised for Video Stabilisation, Bokeh in DxOMark Review
  8. Oppo Reno 6Z Specifications Tipped; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 30W Fast Charging
  9. Indians Created 19 New Online Accounts on Average During Pandemic, 47 Percent Use Same Credentials: IBM
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Sale Tipped to Begin August 27; May Be Priced Lower Than Predecessor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com