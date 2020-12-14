Technology News
Wistron Estimates Over Rs. 437 Crore-Loss in Employee Violence at Karnataka Plant

A large number of employees allegedly carried out arson, loot and violence at the Wistron plant over wage-related issues on Saturday.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 December 2020 15:59 IST
Wistron Estimates Over Rs. 437 Crore-Loss in Employee Violence at Karnataka Plant

A screengrab of the purported video of the violence, not verified by Gadgets 360 independently

  • Wistron executive stated office equipments worth Rs 412.5 crores was lost
  • The police have so far arrested 149 people and detained a few others
  • Wistron India's MD Sudipto Gupta said the company was in a state of shock

Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corporation has said that it had suffered loss worth Rs 437.40
crores in the violence in its facility unleashed by a section of workers over salary issues at its plant in Kolar district in Karnataka.

A large number of employees allegedly carried out arson, loot, and violence at the Narasapura manufacturing plant of Wistron over some wages related issues on Saturday, police
had said.

They damaged the building, damaged vehicles, set them on fire, damaged costly equipment including machines, and computers.

In its complaint at the Vemagal police station, company executive T D Prashanth has stated that office
equipment, mobile phones, production machinery, and related equipment worth Rs 412.5 crores was lost.

Infrastructure worth Rs 10 crores, Rs 60 lakhs worth cars and golf carts, smartphones and other gadgets worth Rs 1.5 crores were among those which suffered the damage, stolen
or lost.

He stated in his complaint that 5,000 contract labourers and about 2,000 unknown culprits carried out the vandalism in the factory facility.

The police have so far arrested 149 people and detained a few others. Meanwhile, the managing director of the Wistron India Sudipto Gupta said in a statement the company was in a state
of deep shock by the events at its Narasapura facility.

"We follow the law and are supporting the authorities with their investigation. The safety and wellbeing of our team members is always our top priority," Gupta said in a statement to the media.

The Karnataka government has not only condemned the incident but also assured security and stringent action against people involved in the arson and violence.

Political parties in Karnataka on Sunday sought a thorough probe into the violence at Wistron's manufacturing plant as they expressed concerns about its possible impact on the investment-friendly image of the state.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Wistron, Wistron India, Apple
Wistron Estimates Over Rs. 437 Crore-Loss in Employee Violence at Karnataka Plant
