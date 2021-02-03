Technology News
loading

Wikipedia Unveils Universal Code of Conduct to Stem Misinformation

The new policy aims to thwart efforts to distort and manipulate content on Wikipedia.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 February 2021 10:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Wikipedia Unveils Universal Code of Conduct to Stem Misinformation

The 1,600-word code was developed with input from some 1,500 Wikipedia volunteers

Highlights
  • The new code was released by the Wikimedia Foundation
  • The code includes language aimed at preventing the abuse of power
  • Move comes after Wikipedia celebrated its 20th anniversary on January 15

Wikipedia on Tuesday unveiled a "universal code of conduct" aimed at stemming abuse, misinformation, and manipulation on the global online encyclopedia.

The new code was released by the  Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that administers Wikipedia, expanding on its existing policies to create a set of community standards to combat "negative behaviour," according to a statement.

The new policy aims to thwart efforts to distort and manipulate content on Wikipedia, the largest online encyclopedia which is managed largely by volunteers using "crowdsourced" information.

“Our new universal code of conduct was developed for the new Internet era, on the premise that we want our contributor communities to be positive, safe and healthy environments for everyone involved,” said Katherine Maher, chief executive of the foundation.

"This code will be a binding document for anyone that participates in our projects providing a consistent enforcement process for dealing with harassment, abuse of power, and deliberate attempts to manipulate facts."

The 1,600-word code was developed with input from some 1,500 Wikipedia volunteers representing five continents and 30 languages, and includes clear definitions of harassment and unacceptable behaviour.

The code includes language aimed at preventing the abuse of power and influence to intimidate others, and the deliberate introduction of false or inaccurate content.

The move comes after Wikipedia celebrated its 20th anniversary on January 15, having become among the world's top 15 websites with an estimated 1.7 billion visitors per month.

The move comes amid heightened pressure on Internet platforms to stem manipulation and disinformation campaigns which may be used for political ends or to promote discord or violence.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wikipedia, Wikimedia Foundation
Google Parent Alphabet Rides Pandemic-Driven Retail Advertising to Post Record Sales
Huawei Mate X2 Launch Date Set for February 22, Company Reveals

Related Stories

Wikipedia Unveils Universal Code of Conduct to Stem Misinformation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come in Four Colour Options
  2. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  3. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services
  4. BSNL Cinema Plus Bundles Multiple OTT Platforms Access for Rs. 129 Monthly
  5. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  7. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  8. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  9. Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy to Take Over
  10. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Green Room Feature Will Let Participants Preview Settings Before Joining a Video Call
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 TENAA Listing Tips 6.46-Inch Display, 4,500mAh Battery
  3. Instagram’s New ‘Recently Deleted’ Feature Will Let Users Restore Photos, Videos, Reels, IGTV Videos, and Stories
  4. Robinhood App Saw 2.1 Million Downloads in US Last Week Despite Trading Restrictions
  5. Huawei Mate X2 Launch Date Set for February 22, Company Reveals
  6. Wikipedia Unveils Universal Code of Conduct to Stem Misinformation
  7. Google Parent Alphabet Rides Pandemic-Driven Retail Advertising to Post Record Sales
  8. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship SN9 Prototype Rocket Explodes on Landing After Test Launch
  9. Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO, Web Services Head Andy Jassy to Take Over
  10. Mass Effect Legendary Edition Release Date Set for May 14, Priced at Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com