Technology News
loading

Wikipedia Block in Turkey Lifted After More Than 2 Years

Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017, accusing it of being part of a "smear campaign” against the country.

By | Updated: 16 January 2020 10:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Wikipedia Block in Turkey Lifted After More Than 2 Years

Turkey's Constitutional Court ruled last month that the ban violates freedom of expression

Highlights
  • Turkey blocked Wikipedia access in April 2017 to widespread criticism
  • It was accused of being a part of a "smear campaign" againt the country
  • Access to Wikipedia has resumed in the country after court order

Turkey on Wednesday lifted its more than two-year ban on accessing Wikipedia, weeks after the country's highest court ruled that the block violated freedom of expression.

Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017, accusing it of being part of a "smear campaign” against the country, after the website refused to remove content that allegedly portrayed Turkey as supporting the Islamic State group and other terrorist organizations.

Access resumed Wednesday, hours after Turkey's Official Gazette published details of last month's Constitutional 's Court ruling in favour of Wikipedia.

Access to the website was blocked under a law that allows the government to ban websites that it deems to pose a national security threat.

Wikipedia had declined to remove content from the community-generated site, citing its opposition to censorship. It petitioned the Constitutional Court in May 2017 after talks with Turkish officials and a challenge in lower courts failed.

Turkey has a poor record on censorship and suppression of free speech, which intensified following a failed military coup in 2016 against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government. Tens of thousands of people were arrested or dismissed from government jobs and thousands of media organizations or civil society groups were shut in a clampdown in the aftermath of the coup attempt.

Access from Turkey to tens of thousands of other websites remain blocked. In 2008, Turkey prevented access to YouTube for two years over videos insulting the Turkish republic's founding leader. Twitter, meanwhile, says it receives more requests for content removal from Turkey than from other countries.

Many Turks however, have found ways to circumvent the ban on Wikipedia and other blocked websites.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wikipedia, Turkey, Wikipedia Ban
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Might Premiere in 2022

Related Stories

Wikipedia Block in Turkey Lifted After More Than 2 Years
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Realme 5i to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website
  4. Xiaomi to Bring Premium Offerings to India in 2020 Under Mi Brand
  5. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Leaked Hands-On Video Tips Details of Next Flagship
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Teaser Page Now Live in India, Tipping Launch
  8. TRAI Says Broadcasters Have 'Full' Flexibility to Price Channels
  9. Disney+ Grosses Nearly $100 Million on Mobile in First 2 Months: Report
  10. Jio Fiber Set-Top Box: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Wikipedia Block in Turkey Lifted After More Than 2 Years
  2. Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Might Premiere in 2022
  3. Oppo F15 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Galactic Gamma-Ray Source Map Reveals Birthplaces of High-Energy Particles: Study
  5. Amazon Reinstates FedEx for Prime Deliveries Sold Through Third Parties
  6. Uber Senior Executive Rachel Holt Departs, Reveals Plans to Co-Found Venture Capital Firm
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Hands-On Video Leaks, Rumoured to Offer 8K Video Recording; Galaxy Buds+ Said to Have No ANC
  8. Huawei P40 Pro Tipped to Feature Quad-Curved Display, 52-Megapixel Camera; Huawei P40 Leaked in Multiple Renders
  9. iPhone 2020 Lineup to Feature Two Models With 6GB of RAM, Analysts Predict
  10. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.