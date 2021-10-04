Technology News
loading

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are Down Right Now Amid Widespread Reports of Internet Outages

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are down.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 4 October 2021 21:53 IST
Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are Down Right Now Amid Widespread Reports of Internet Outages

Facebook services appear to be down at 9pm on Monday, according to reports on outage tracker Down Detector. The tracker noted widespread outages including Twitter, Google, and Jio; but while we were able to access the other sites, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger were the only ones that were persistently unavailable when Gadgets 360 staff tried to access these apps. At this early point, it's unclear what is causing these issues, but it appears to be a global outage, as reports on Down Detector's US website are similar.

Judging by the reports on the site, the issue seems to have started only about half an hour ago, at 9pm; over a span of 10 minutes, there were over 18,000 reports about an outage of WhatsApp. In recent times, we've seen multiple outages like this due to CDN issues, with Akamai and Fastly being the two most recent incidents; most recently in July an outage took out a host of services, ranging from Zomato, to Disney+ Hotstar, PSN, Steam, Paytm and more. 

However, given that the problem seems most acute with Facebook services, it might be an issue that the social media giant is facing instead. We will update this article as more details emerge.

downdetector FB screenshot downdetector

All Facebook services are unavailable right now.

Facebook has not given any details about the outage at this point, but did tweet acknowledging the issue, and say that it is looking into the matter.

This is a developing article.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: facebook, WhatsApp, Internet Outage
Gopal Sathe
Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More

Related Stories

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are Down Right Now Amid Widespread Reports of Internet Outages
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Show Voice Messages on Its Home Screen
  4. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  6. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  8. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. Poco M4 Pro 5G Tipped to Come With 33W Fast Charging, MediaTek Processor
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Prime Members to Get Interest-Free EMIs, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are Down Right Now Amid Widespread Reports of Internet Outages
  2. Xiaomi Civi Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.55-Inch OLED Screen
  3. Starlink to Focus on 10 Rural Lok Sabha Constituencies in India for Satellite-Based Internet Connectivity
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival: 'Advantage - Just for Prime' Benefits Announced With Interest-Free EMIs
  5. Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch Teased, Europe Price Surfaces Online
  6. Zoom's Abandoned Five9 Deal Shows Hurdles to Expansion
  7. Slovenia Mints National NFT Tokens for Gifting at Crypto Expo Dubai, Aims at Boosting Tourism
  8. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Expected Soon With 33W Fast Charging and MediaTek Processor, Suggest Certifications
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Models Likely to Get Up to 2TB Storage: Report
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart, First Look Surfaces Ahead of Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com