Technology News
loading

Facebook Explains Largest-Ever crash: 10-point Guide to What Went Down

Your cheatsheet to Facebook's largest ever system outage.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 5 October 2021 11:46 IST
Facebook Explains Largest-Ever crash: 10-point Guide to What Went Down

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Greg Bulla

WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram were all down for more than six hours

Highlights
  • Facebook experienced its largest outage
  • WhatsApp, Instagram and even FB's internal tools were all affected
  • The outage lasted for more than six hours

Facebook had its largest outage ever that took down WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and even Facebook's internal tools for over six hours on Monday night. The social giant blamed the outage across its platforms on configuration changes made to routers that coordinate network traffic. "This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Facebook vice president of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said in a blog post.

The company in a late Monday blog post did not specify who executed the configuration change and whether it was planned. However, there are reports that the outage was caused by an internal mistake.

Here's what we know about Facebook's largest ever crash:

  1. On Monday, Facebook and all its platforms — WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Oculus, as well as the company's internal tools all went offline at 9pm in India, and remained offline for six hours.
  2. The company's own internal tools and even offices that required security badges were made inaccessible owing to this issue, which caused additional disruption and delays in finding a fix.
  3. A poster on Reddit claiming to be an insider also said that the lower staffing in data centres due to pandemic measures made it harder to get the fix in place.
  4. Facebook blamed the issue on a faulty configuration change but did not give out more details.
  5. Very simply, the routers are used to coordinate data inside Facebook, and a change to their settings meant that Facebook's computers could not talk to each other. DNS, the "address book" that is used to find Facebook services on the Internet was not working, because of the faulty BGP update (Border Gateway Protocol), which is used to send data to the right place, according to an insider's post on Reddit.
  6. "Facebook basically locked its keys in its car," tweeted Jonathan Zittrain, director of Harvard's Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society.
  7. Shares of Facebook fell 4.9 percent, their biggest daily drop since last November.
  8. "To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I'm sorry," Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer tweeted.
  9. With Facebook down, Twitter reported higher-than-normal usage, which led to some issues in people accessing posts and direct messages.
  10. Signal also benefitted from the WhatsApp outage, tweeting that millions of new users signed up on Monday.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook down, WhatsApp
Gopal Sathe
Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
TicWatch Pro X Wear OS Smartwatch With Dual Displays, Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched

Related Stories

Facebook Explains Largest-Ever crash: 10-point Guide to What Went Down
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Went Wrong With WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram: 10 Point Guide
  2. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  3. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram Were Down for Many Hours
  4. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  6. Vivo X70 Pro+ Review: Picture Perfect?
  7. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Prime Members to Get Interest-Free EMIs, More
  10. Squid Game Craze: Netflix Sued by South Korea ISP Over Traffic Surge
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Will Urge US Senate to Regulate Company
  2. Digital Thaali: Get a Taste of Bitcoin Tikka, Doge Fried Rice at This Delhi Restaurant; Pay in Crypto
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Discounts on Debit, Credit Cards
  4. Facebook Again Asks Judge to Dismiss US Lawsuit to Force Sale of Instagram, WhatsApp
  5. Bitcoin Price Crosses $50,000 Mark After August, Majority Cryptocurrencies Register Gains
  6. Facebook Explains Largest-Ever crash: 10-point Guide to What Went Down
  7. TicWatch Pro X Wear OS Smartwatch With Dual Displays, Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Launched
  8. SpaceX Commander Shares Stunning Images of Earth Shot on an iPhone
  9. WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Outage: Mark Zuckerberg Loses $6 Billion in Hours as Services Plunge
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Now Official, Sale Date Set for October 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com