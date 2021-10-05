Facebook had its largest outage ever that took down WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and even Facebook's internal tools for over six hours on Monday night. The social giant blamed the outage across its platforms on configuration changes made to routers that coordinate network traffic. "This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Facebook vice president of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said in a blog post.

The company in a late Monday blog post did not specify who executed the configuration change and whether it was planned. However, there are reports that the outage was caused by an internal mistake.

Here's what we know about Facebook's largest ever crash: