Technology News
loading

Email, Password Details of Nearly 25,000 Employees at WHO, CDC, NIH Dumped Online: Report

It’s unclear whether the alleged credentials were leaked through a breach of official systems or a part of an earlier data breach.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 April 2020 13:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Email, Password Details of Nearly 25,000 Employees at WHO, CDC, NIH Dumped Online: Report

Some of the email addresses and passwords have been spread online

Highlights
  • SITE Intelligence Group has found the dumped data
  • Some email addresses and passwords were spread through Twitter
  • WHO has confirmed the incident in a statement

Around 25,000 email addresses and passwords allegedly related to the employees at health organisations the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation among others working to fight the coronavirus outbreak were dumped online, according to a media report. Some unknown activists have also spread the credentials online via Twitter. The new revelation has emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted millions of individuals all across the globe.

SITE Intelligence Group, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) that tracks the online activities of extremist groups, found the dumped data and reported its spread on the Web, according to the Washington Post. There isn't any clarity whether the data was leaked through a breach of official systems or a part of an earlier data breach. The NGO was also not able to verify the authenticity of email addresses and passwords.

However, the group did reportedly mention that some hacks were attempted almost immediately after receiving the information on Sunday and Monday this week. The paper also quoted an Australian cyber-security expert who was able to verify the WHO email addresses and passwords and said that the alleged data might have been purchased from some dark Web vendors.

Some credentials, whose origins weren't clear, were initially posted to text storage portal Pastebin. A link to that data was also reportedly made public on Twitter and some far-right extremist channels on Telegram.

The group reportedly said that the largest group of purported data was from the NIH, with over 9,900 accounts found on online listings. That was followed by the alleged emails and passwords from the CDC and WHO.

“We are always working to ensure optimal cyber safety and security for NIH and take appropriate action to address threats or concerns. We do not comment on specific cyber-security matters, as such such information could be used to undertake malicious activities,” the NIH said in a statement issued pertaining to the matter, as quoted by the paper.

The WHO also released a statement confirming the incident reported by SITE and cited even a higher number of exposed credentials than the 6,835 number mentioned in the report. However, the agency responsible for international public health said that only 457 of the total exposed data were active and valid, and none of those were compromised. It also reset the passwords for the affected users as a precautionary measure.

The Gates Foundation, on the other hand, said that it didn't have an indication of a data breach. “We are monitoring the situation in line with our data security practices,” it said in a separate statement.

Since some data has been spread through Twitter, the microblogging network is taking down the URLs suspected to spread the information online.

“We're aware of this account activity and are taking widespread enforcement action under our rules, specifically our policy on private information,” said Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SITE Intelligence Group, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, WHO, CDC, NIH
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
HP India Offering Free Remote Assistance to PC Users of All Brands During Lockdown
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Email, Password Details of Nearly 25,000 Employees at WHO, CDC, NIH Dumped Online: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zoom Addresses Security Concerns With v5.0 App, Revamps Interface
  2. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  3. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  4. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  5. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  7. Reliance’s JioMart to Be Backed By WhatsApp
  8. MIUI 12 Teased to Support Camera App Layout Customisation, More
  9. How to Disable Ads, Spam Notifications in MIUI 11 on Xiaomi Phones
  10. Five Apps That Can Help You Stay Connected During the Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. Email, Password Details of Nearly 25,000 Employees at WHO, CDC, NIH Dumped Online: Report
  2. Google Search Now Lets You Add Movies and TV Shows to a Watchlist, New Android TV Features Announced Too
  3. HP India Offering Free Remote Assistance to PC Users of All Brands During Lockdown
  4. Vivo iQoo, iQoo Neo, iQoo Pro, Other Older iQoo Phones to Receive iQoo UI Update Starting Mid-June
  5. Mi 10 Lite 5G China Variant Will Come With AMOLED Display and OIS, Colour Options Confirmed
  6. MIUI 12 Teased to Support Camera App Layout Customisation, Third-Party Always On Display Styles
  7. Netflix to Raise $1 Billion to Fund Original Content
  8. Redmi 10X Price and Specifications Tipped, Expected to Be Powered by Helio G85 SoC
  9. Star Wars Female-Centric Series in the Works With Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland: Report
  10. Westworld Season 4: HBO Renews Its Flagship Dystopian Sci-Fi Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com