WhatsApp has released version 2.2019.6 of its Web app. The messaging service is reportedly bringing Messenger Rooms shortcut to WhatsApp Web and is “working on the feature in this update”. The shortcut for WhatsApp Web is said to be currently under development. Facebook launched Messenger Rooms last month where users can start video call sessions and as many as 50 people can join without even having a Facebook account. A few days later, it was reported that WhatsApp is testing the Facebook Messenger Rooms integration on its beta version Android app.

In a report, WABetaInfo said, “WhatsApp is working to add Messenger Rooms Shortcuts in the 2.2019.6 Web update. Those shortcuts aren't rolled out yet for everyone, but we can show you how they are!” It said that the main shortcut will be available in the chat where the options to attach photos, documents, and contacts are available. The shortcut will ask them to continue in Messenger. Additionally, the report said that an option to create a video chat room will be available on the main menu below the New group button. The release date of the new feature is not known yet.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

As mentioned above, Messenger Rooms allows users to start video calls and get people to join private chat rooms via a link. Those joining don't need to have a Facebook account. Facebook is appearing to be taking on Zoom with the launch of the feature.

It has also been reported that the Messenger Rooms integration is being tested on WhatsApp's beta app for Android. As many as 50 people can join a Messenger Room. While the WhatsApp integration has reportedly been spotted, Facebook has said that the feature will also be integrated with Instagram and Facebook Portal.

Efforts to offer better video conferencing services have been on the rise in the last few months. Zoom saw its popularity growing with millions getting on board to stay in touch with colleagues and family. Other video calling services, including Facebook Messenger, have also tried to ramp up their service quality to get a share of the growing demand.