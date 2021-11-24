WhatsApp Web, Desktop Users Get New Custom Sticker Maker Feature: How to Use

WhatsApp has introduced a new tool to allow users to make their own custom stickers. This feature is rolling out for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Desktop platform users on Mac and PC. The sticker maker feature can be accessed on WhatsApp Web right away and WhatsApp for Desktop users are likely to get it in the coming week. While stickers have been available on the platform for a few years, the ability to create your own custom stickers is new. Before this, users would have to use third party apps to make their own stickers before sending them on WhatsApp.

The instant messaging app has announced the arrival of the sticker maker tool for PC and Mac users for now. There is no clarity on when it will be available for Android or iOS users. Ensure that you are on the latest version of WhatsApp Web to use the feature right away. Once on the latest version, go to any chat where you want to send a custom sticker. Click on the attach icon in the chat bar (paperclip icon) and then opt for the sticker option. The sticker maker option is available for group chats and individual chats both on WhatsApp Web.