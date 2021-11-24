Technology News
WhatsApp Web, Desktop Users Get New Custom Sticker Maker Feature: How to Use

WhatsApp Web users get it first and desktop users to get it in the coming week.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 November 2021 16:27 IST
WhatsApp has introduced a new Sticker maker option in the attach menu

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users can crop an image, and even draw on it
  • The sticker maker allows users to add emojis as well
  • There is no clarity on roll out for Android or iOS users

WhatsApp has introduced a new tool to allow users to make their own custom stickers. This feature is rolling out for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Desktop platform users on Mac and PC. The sticker maker feature can be accessed on WhatsApp Web right away and WhatsApp for Desktop users are likely to get it in the coming week. While stickers have been available on the platform for a few years, the ability to create your own custom stickers is new. Before this, users would have to use third party apps to make their own stickers before sending them on WhatsApp.

The instant messaging app has announced the arrival of the sticker maker tool for PC and Mac users for now. There is no clarity on when it will be available for Android or iOS users. Ensure that you are on the latest version of WhatsApp Web to use the feature right away. Once on the latest version, go to any chat where you want to send a custom sticker. Click on the attach icon in the chat bar (paperclip icon) and then opt for the sticker option. The sticker maker option is available for group chats and individual chats both on WhatsApp Web.

How to make custom stickers on WhatsApp

Follow the steps mentioned below to make your own stickers on WhatsApp:

  1. Open WhatsApp Web, go to the chat you want to send the custom sticker to.
  2. Click on the attach icon in the chat bar (paperclip icon) and then opt for the sticker option
  3. Once the new Sticker option is selected via the attach button, WhatsApp users can select any image saved onto their computer to edit and customise. Select the photo that you want to send as a sticker, and edit it on WhatsAppp using the tools offered.
  4. WhatsApp allows you to add emojis, stickers from your sticker panel, and even add text. WhatsApp users can even draw on the image, or crop it if they desire. Options to undo and redo an edit action are also available.
  5. Once the custom sticker is successfully edited and created, WhatsApp users can select the Send option available at the bottom right of the chat screen.
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
