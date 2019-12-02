Technology News
Cyber Monday 2019: What Is It, When Is It, India Offers, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Cyber Monday 2019 will see e-retailers across the US and around the world offer deals and discounts on variety of products, including consumer electronics.

Updated: 2 December 2019 05:00 IST
Cyber Monday 2019: What Is It, When Is It, India Offers, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Cyber Monday gives an opportunity to shoppers to buy gifts and other items ahead of Christmas

  • Amazon India, Lenovo are hosting Cyber Monday 2019 sales in India
  • Amazon is offering up to 60 percent discount on international brands
  • Xiaomi’s Black Friday sale will continue on Cyber Monday 2019

The Cyber Monday 2019 shopping day is here, and the e-commerce website have already started offering deep discounts and deals on most products in varied categories. This annual sale day falls on the first Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and was started in the US. Some websites in India have also started to follow the tradition of Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday is nothing but the online version of Black Friday, which falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving, and was originally associated with brick and mortar stores, but it has since arrived online as well. The Cyber Monday 2019 sales has begun on various e-retailer and the consumers can find deals on gadgets, wearables, tablets and much more. Here's a rundown on all you need to know about Cyber Monday 2019.

What is Cyber Monday?

As explained earlier, Cyber Monday is held on the first Monday after Thanksgiving. This one-day sale was officially introduced in 2005, and is celebrated by most online retail sites wherein they offer deals and discounts on varied products. It is especially popular in the US where popular brands like Amazon, Walmart, Target offer discounts to match their offline counterparts. Cyber Monday is considered to be the unofficial start of the online holiday shopping season in the US.

When is Cyber Monday 2019 and is it really a one-day shopping event?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on December 2 i.e. today. Online sites are trying to phase out the term Cyber Monday in favour of a ‘Cyber Week' wherein the sale is held for the whole week, instead of just one day – merging both Black Friday and Cyber Monday together. As more and more users are turning into online shoppers, Cyber Monday is becoming a grander affair with each passing year. Americans spent a record $7.9 billion last year, more than double the $3.4 billion they spent on Cyber Monday 2016, according to Adobe Analytics. This year's forecast is $9.4 billion, nearly 20 percent higher than 2018.

Where to find Cyber Monday 2019 deals in India?

While Cyber Monday isn't as big a rage in India as it is in the US as pretty much every month we have some or the other major online sale by Flipkart and Amazon, still, some websites are jumping onto the Cyber Monday sale frenzy. Amazon is offering a slew of deals on headphones, speakers, tablets, wearables and more. Amazon India is offering up to 60 percent discount on international brands. It is offering discounts on various products by international brands such as Akaso, Arbily, Ecovacs, Nibosi, Maittao, Muzili, Sojos, and Tribit among others.

Some of the top deals available during the Amazon sale include the Muzili VV1 Bluetooth wireless earbuds that come at Rs. 2,299, Muzili SC213 Bluetooth speaker at Rs. 1,699, and Muzili i06 wireless earbuds at Rs. 2,699.

Lenovo is also ringing in the festivities with discounts and deals on its laptop, PC, and 2.-in-1 range. Xiaomi's Black Friday sale is continuing on Cyber Monday, and is offering discounts on phones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi A3, and more.

Cyber Monday vs Black Friday

In a nutshell, Cyber Monday is the online version of Black Friday. Black Friday is more of a traditional shopping day that sees mad rush in stores, with users picking up gifts for the holiday season. People take a holiday after Thanksgiving and use the four-day weekend to finish their shopping list ahead of Christmas. The term Black Friday was reportedly coined by Philadelphia police in reference to the amount of traffic jams and violence that occurred in the days post-Thanksgiving.

Once online shopping started becoming mainstream, the e-retailers wanted to get in on the holiday gift shopping frenzy, and they brought in Cyber Monday deals. The official term was coined by National Retail Federation (NRF) in 2005, and this year it is predicted that more than 165 million people will shop over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend in the US. “The shopping weekend will wrap up on Cyber Monday, when 68.7 million are expected to take advantage of online bargains,” the NRF said in a statement.

Further reading: Cyber Monday, Cyber Monday 2019, Amazon India, Lenovo
