Technology News
loading

WeWork India Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce as Coronavirus Lockdowns Weigh

WeWork said that it has laid off 100 employees.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 May 2020 14:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WeWork India Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce as Coronavirus Lockdowns Weigh

SoftBank Group has poured in more than $13.5 billion into New York-based WeWork

Highlights
  • WeWork India will lay off 100 employees
  • This will be the company's 20 percent workforce in India
  • SoftBank Group has invested more than $13.5 billion in WeWork

WeWork's India franchise said on Tuesday it laid off 100 employees, or 20 percent of its workforce, as the office-sharing startup joins a slew of firms that are cutting costs and revamping operations as a prolonged nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus has kept people indoors.

A number of Indian startups, including restaurant aggregator Zomato and food delivery service Swiggy, have cut down their employees, as they reshape their business in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced 1.3 billion Indians indoors and crippled business.

"We have optimised and planned our team strength based on the core business, as we continue to execute our long-term business strategy in India and aim to be profitable by early 2021," said Karan Virwani, chief executive at WeWork India, set up by real estate firm Embassy Group over 2 years ago.

In October last year, WeWork India's chief shareholder Jitu Virwani had said the company would be profitable by end of 2020.

SoftBank Group has poured in more than $13.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1.02 lakh crores) into New York-based WeWork.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WeWork, Coronavirus, COVID 19, SoftBank
OnePlus 8 Pro Update to Temporarily Disable Color Filter Camera Thanks to Privacy Concerns
TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Faizal Siddiqui Controversy

Related Stories

WeWork India Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce as Coronavirus Lockdowns Weigh
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  2. Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  4. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  5. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  6. Motorola Edge+ Arrives in India With Curved Display, 5G Support
  7. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
  8. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  9. Realme Watch 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Confirmed
  10. Amazfit Ares Smartwatch Boasts of 14-Day Battery Life and GPS
#Latest Stories
  1. WeWork India Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce as Coronavirus Lockdowns Weigh
  2. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Faizal Siddiqui Controversy
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Update to Temporarily Disable Color Filter Camera Thanks to Privacy Concerns
  4. Apple's AR 'Gobi' App Will Scan Special Apple QR Codes, Find My App to Get New Sound Features: Report
  5. Realme Watch Teasers Reveal 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Ahead of May 25 Launch
  6. Redmi Announces Entry Into Audio Segment in India, Are Redmi AirDots S Coming?
  7. OxygenOS by OnePlus to Get Dark Mode Toggle in Quick Settings, Improved Multitasking
  8. Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26 Alongside Redmi 10X Series
  9. COVID 19 Impact — 9 Out of 10 Startups Bleeding in India, Says Nasscom
  10. Netflix Unveils June Release Date, First Look for Anurag Kashyap Film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com