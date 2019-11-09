Technology News
loading

WeWork, Ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank Sued Over Botched IPO

Softbank and its chairman, Masayoshi Son, are among the 10 named defendants in the November 4 complaint.

By | Updated: 9 November 2019 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WeWork, Ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank Sued Over Botched IPO
Highlights
  • Former employee accused WeWork of breaching its fiduciary duties
  • She alleges that SoftBank rescued WeWork by boosting stake to 80 percent
  • Former Chief Executive Adam Neumann is also being sued

WeWork officials, including co-founder and former Chief Executive Adam Neumann, are being sued by minority shareholders to recoup losses as the shared workspace provider pulled its initial public offering and saw its value plunge more than 87%. In a proposed class action filed this week in San Francisco Superior Court, former WeWork employee Natalie Sojka accused the company's board of directors of breaching its fiduciary duties to minority shareholders like her.

The San Francisco resident faulted the board for letting Japan's SoftBank Group <9984.T> rescue WeWork by boosting its stake to a potential 80 percent from 29 percent at a "fire-sale" price, and granting Neumann a $1.7 billion (£1.33 billion) exit package.

Softbank and its chairman, Masayoshi Son, are among the 10 named defendants in the Nov. 4 complaint, which also accuses them and Neumann of self-dealing.

"WeWork believes this lawsuit is meritless," a spokeswoman said on Friday. Softbank, its outside representatives, and Sojka's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit is a new hurdle for WeWork, whose New York-based parent, the We Company, shelved its IPO on Sept. 30 after investors grew wary of its losses, its business model and its corporate governance. Neumann had resigned the previous week.

Estimates of WeWork's valuation have sunk to as little as $5.9 billion, based on the value of Softbank's proposed $9.5 billion rescue, from $47 billion in August.

WeWork on Friday revealed plans to divest all non-core businesses and cut jobs, and Neumann's former chief of staff sued him last week for pregnancy discrimination.

Though shareholder lawsuits are often associated with publicly traded companies, WeWork's private status "has no bearing" on the merits of a case, said Michael Klausner, a corporate law and governance professor at Stanford Law School.

He also said a self-dealing claim "is something a court will look at very carefully, and can be difficult for defendants to dismiss."

Sojka said she was a WeWork shareholder while employed there for 1-1/2 years.

She said that following her voluntary departure, she exercised stock options after being told WeWork intended to go public soon and the value of its stock would rise significantly.

Instead, Sojka said the defendants caused a big drop in the stock's value, and threatened "irreparable harm" from the Softbank rescue and other transactions.

The lawsuit seeks to block WeWork from rubber-stamping further transactions with Softbank and Neumann, and restrict stock repurchases from minority shareholders. It also seeks punitive damages.

Softbank's proposed rescue included $3 billion to repurchase WeWork shares from existing shareholders, including as much as $970 million from Neumann.

The case is Sojka v Neumann et al, California Superior Court, San Francisco County, No. CGC-19-580474.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WeWork, SoftBank, Adam Neumann
NASA Unveils Its First All-Electric Experimental Aircraft, the X-57 ‘Maxwell’
Honor Smartphones
WeWork, Ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank Sued Over Botched IPO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. In Season 3, Little Things Shines Outside Its Indian Millennial Focus
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  3. WhatsApp Business Adds 'Catalog' Feature for Businesses on Android, iPhone
  4. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro Launch Schedule Tipped
  5. Garmin Launches Fenix 6 Smartwatch Range in India
  6. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  7. Mastodon: What Is It and Why Is It Gaining Popularity?
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Bring New Character, TDM Map, and More
  9. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  10. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, YouTube Ban Content Claiming to Name Trump Impeachment Whistleblower as Twitter Permits It
  2. Twitter Spy Case Highlights Risks for Big Tech Platforms
  3. WeWork, Ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank Sued Over Botched IPO
  4. NASA Unveils Its First All-Electric Experimental Aircraft, the X-57 ‘Maxwell’
  5. Instagram Like Counts Will Disappear for Some Users in the US Starting Next Week
  6. Vivo V17 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA With Quad Rear Cameras, Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Google Stadia Hits the Play Store Ahead of November 19 Launch
  8. Moto G8 Leaks in Promotional Video That Tips Design, Colour Variants
  9. Samsung Galaxy A70s Update Brings October Patch, Side-Key Bixby Function, Link to Windows Feature, More
  10. WhatsApp for iPhone's Recent Update Drastically Impacting Battery Life, User Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.