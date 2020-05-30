Technology News
loading

WeTransfer Not Working? You Aren’t Alone as the Service Is ‘Partially’ Blocked in India

Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are amongst the networks that have blocked access to WeTransfer.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 May 2020 18:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WeTransfer Not Working? You Aren’t Alone as the Service Is ‘Partially’ Blocked in India

WeTransfer is one of the renowned sources for transferring files on the Web

Highlights
  • WeTransfer has specified the partial blocking in India
  • DoT reportedly banned a couple of WeTransfer webpages earlier this month
  • WeTransfer lets users online transfer files of up to 2GB for free

WeTransfer, a popular file transfer service that is used by a large number of Internet users across the globe, has “partially” been blocked in India. Various users report that the service is unavailable on their networks. The Amsterdam, Netherlands-based company has also confirmed the blockage while responding to user comments on its social media sites. According to a media report, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) passed an order to block two specific webpages of WeTransfer in the country.

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea and are amongst the networks that have blocked access to WeTransfer. While trying to access the service through a mobile device on the Jio network, Gadgets 360 got a message that reads, “You are not authorised to access this webpage as per the DoT compliance.” The operators are yet to respond to the queries sent over an email.

wetransfer not working screenshot india gadgets 360 WeTransfer

WeTransfer isn't accessible on the Jio network

 

Meanwhile, several user reports on Twitter and other social media channels have confirmed that the blockage exists in various parts of the country.

 

 

 

 

“We have received reports that WeTransfer is being (partially) blocked in India. Our team is currently investigating the issue, we hope to have more details soon. In the meantime, the best workaround is to use a VPN service to access our site,” the WeTransfer team writes in response to user reports on Twitter.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to WeTransfer to get a comment on the blockage and will update this space when the company responds.

The DoT passed the order on May 18 to ban two specific webpages of WeTransfer in the country, citing a condition of the Unified License that applies to all Internet service providers (ISPs) in the country, reports Mumbai Mirror. However, it is unclear how the entire service has been blocked in the country.

An email sent to DoT secretary Anshu Prakash didn't elicit a response at the time of filing this story.

Interestingly, the government seems to be one of the active users of WeTransfer in the recent past as some of press releases on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) site has links to the files being shared through the service.

Founded in 2009, WeTransfer allows users to upload files of up to 2GB in size for sharing them over the Web. The service also has a premium version that enables transfer of up to 20 GB of files or folders along with 1TB of storage space. It competes against the likes of Box, Dropbox, and Google Drive among other consumer cloud services.

The blockage of WeTransfer notably comes at a time when a large number of people are working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak and require a service to exchange files between their office colleagues and clients. Apart from various private companies, government organisations are also promoting the culture of work from home to limit the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WeTransfer, DoT, Department of Telecommunications
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
COVID-19 Tech Job Losses Over 10,000 Now, Show No Sign of Slowing

Related Stories

WeTransfer Not Working? You Aren’t Alone as the Service Is ‘Partially’ Blocked in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) Laptop With Intel Lakefield Chip Launched
  3. ACT Fibernet Increasing Broadband Plan Prices in Eight Cities
  4. TikTok’s Indian Rival Mitron Purchased From Pakistani Developer: Report
  5. Realme Smart TV Review
  6. Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires
  7. Realme Buds Q Teased to Launch in India ‘Soon'
  8. MobiKwik Removed From Google Play for Aarogya Setu Link in App: CEO
  9. OLED vs QLED vs LED: Which Type of TV Should You Buy?
  10. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 With Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WeTransfer Not Working? You Aren’t Alone as the Service Is ‘Partially’ Blocked in India
  2. Android 11: The Beta Launch Show Delayed Amid Protests in the US
  3. SpaceX, NASA to Try Again for Landmark Launch of 2 Astronauts From US Soil
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Inadvertently’ Disables Color Filter Camera Globally; McLaren Partnership Revoked
  5. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Set to Launch in India on June 2, Flipkart Reveals
  6. SpaceX Starship Rocket Prototype Explodes on Texas Test Pad
  7. SpaceX-NASA Mission: 'No Decision' on Next Launch Attempt for Historic Milestone
  8. Zoom Meeting App Plans to Offer Strong Encryption for Paying Customers
  9. Netflix Acquires Hollywood's Historic Egyptian Theatre
  10. Twitter, Facebook, Internet Group Oppose US Rule Requiring Visitors to Disclose Social Media Info
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com