Technology News
loading

WD NAS Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to a Zero-Day Flaw That's Yet to Be Officially Fixed

WD released My Cloud OS 5 instead of fixing the zero-day vulnerability that exists in its My Cloud OS 3.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 July 2021 11:35 IST
WD NAS Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to a Zero-Day Flaw That's Yet to Be Officially Fixed

Photo Credit: WD

Many WD users on its NAS devices appear to be affected by the zero-day vulnerability

Highlights
  • WD devices on My Cloud OS 3 could easily be targeted by attackers
  • The zero-day vulnerability was fixed on My Cloud OS 5
  • My Cloud OS 5 is, however, not yet provided to all WD users

Western Digital (WD) devices running My Cloud OS 3 have been found to be vulnerable due to the existence of a zero-day flaw. The new security loophole, which was discovered by security researchers, has come into the limelight just days after another serious vulnerability led to some users having their data wiped from WD My Book Live devices. WD quietly mitigated the issue impacting its storage units running My Cloud OS 3 by releasing My Cloud OS 5 last year. However, the vulnerability can still result in a major impact as a large number of WD network-attached storage (NAS) devices are yet to be updated to the latest operating system.

The zero-day vulnerability affecting My Cloud OS 3 was discovered by security researchers Pedro Ribeiro and Radek Domanski. Both researchers made a video, which is available on YouTube, to detail the issue that essentially allows attackers to remotely update the firmware on a vulnerable device using backdoor access, as reported by KrebsOnSecurity. The vulnerability could be exploited using a user account that carries a blank password.

According to the researchers, the vulnerability affects most of the WD NAS lineup, though the devices running My Cloud OS 5 are unaffected as the new cloud-based operating system fixed the loophole. WD also mentioned on its support page that it wouldn't provide any security updates to the My Cloud OS 3 firmware and recommends users to move to My Cloud OS 5.

However, it is important to point out that My Cloud OS 5 comes as a complete rewrite of the company's operating system designed for NAS devices. This means that it doesn't carry all the features that were available on My Cloud OS 3. The newer version also doesn't support remote storage access on older devices, including the ones running on Windows 7, Android 4.0, and iOS 8.0.

The limited feature availability on My Cloud OS 5 may have restricted some users to continue to use the older (read vulnerable) operating system on their devices. Also, it is important to note that the new operating system doesn't support hardware such as the WD My Book Live, My Book Live Duo, WD TV Live Hub, and the My Net N900c. It is also not yet available for a list of WD devices, including the My Cloud, My Cloud EX2, My Cloud EX4, and the My Cloud Mirror.

Some of the users who tried to move to My Cloud OS 5 last year also reported that the update bricked their devices.

With all these limitations and problems, it is currently unclear how many users have actually switched to the latest operating system and are not affected by the zero-day vulnerability. WD has provided steps to upgrade to My Cloud OS 5 through a support page, but that will not be of any use for people on unsupported hardware or who want to get all the features that they were using on My Cloud OS 3.

Having said that, the researchers who discovered the flaw have developed and released their own patch to fix the loophole they found in My Cloud OS 3. WD noted that it was aware of third parties offering security patches for its older hardware. “We have not evaluated any such patches and we are unable to provide any support for such patches,” it said.

The scope of the new zero-day vulnerability could be as wide as the one affected WD My Book Live users last month. However, the company is yet to confirm whether it has any fixes in the works.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to WD for a comment on the new vulnerability and will update this space when the company responds.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WD My Cloud OS 3, My Cloud OS 3, My Cloud OS, Western Digital, WD, zero day vulnerability
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tech Firms May Be Forced to Quit Hong Kong Due to Privacy Law Changes, Asia Industry Group Warns
WD NAS Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to a Zero-Day Flaw That's Yet to Be Officially Fixed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  3. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 Launching in India Today: All Details Here
  5. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications, Design Tipped in New Leak
  6. Redmi Watch Review : There's a Chink in The Armour
  7. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
  8. Nokia G20 Pre-Booking to Start July 7 at 12 Noon, Price Leaked
  9. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Ultra Specifications Tipped, Rumoured to Debut as OnePlus Nord 2 Competitor
  2. Redmi K40 Ultra Specifications Tipped, Rumoured to Debut as OnePlus Nord 2 Competitor
  3. Twitter Loses Immunity Over User-Generated Content in India as It Fails to Comply With New IT Rules
  4. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio G35
  5. WD NAS Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to a Zero-Day Flaw That's Yet to Be Officially Fixed
  6. Tech Firms May Be Forced to Quit Hong Kong Due to Privacy Law Changes, Asia Industry Group Warns
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Postpones PUBG Mobile Data Transfer Temporary Shutdown to July 9
  8. NFT Sales Volume Surges to $2.5 Billion in 2021 First Half, a Major Jump From $13.7 Million Last Year
  9. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  10. REvil Ransomware Attack: Coop, Other Affected Firms Could Take Weeks to Recover
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com