Technology News
loading

Washington State Database Hack Exposes Sensitive Data of 6,50,000 People

The hack was detected on January 24 and disclosed last week.

By Associated Press | Updated: 12 February 2022 13:19 IST
Washington State Database Hack Exposes Sensitive Data of 6,50,000 People

Photo Credit: Reuters

Authorities initially believed 2,57,000 users were affected by the breach

Highlights
  • Washington state professionals and business owners' data was breached
  • Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses, and birth dates were leaked
  • The breach which was detected on January 24 and disclosed last week

Investigators believe hackers stole at least some of the Social Security numbers and other sensitive personal data of 650,000 current and former Washington state professionals and business owners during a breach of a state database. The Seattle Times reports the Department of Licensing officials confirmed the figures Friday. The breach, which was detected January 24 and disclosed last week, affected personal data in active, expired, revoked or suspended licenses for 23 of the 39 professions and businesses that require state licensing.

Affected data included such information as Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and dates of birth. Data from the department's driver's license system wasn't affected, agency officials said.

“Based on our investigation, (Department of Licensing) has sufficient reason to believe the Professional and Business Licensing System was accessed, and records were acquired without authorization,” the agency said in an updated statement on its website.

The database is maintained by Salesforce, a San Francisco software company.

The agency will begin notifying individuals who were potentially affected by the breach and providing them with credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Agency officials had initially said that the breach might have exposed the data of at least the 2,57,000 individuals' active licenses in the system but acknowledged that the full number was likely larger. Friday's estimate grew to 6,50,000 because it included individuals with non-active licenses, and also because a single business license can include information for multiple individuals, Olson said.

Investigators still haven't determined whether the potential breach occurred within the agency, in the database or in some other part of the data system, said agency spokesperson Nathan Olson.

On Monday, a Salesforce spokesperson said that, “at this time, we have no evidence of a vulnerability inherent to the Salesforce platform.”

The breach remains under investigation by the state Office of Cybersecurity, the state Attorney General's Office and a third-party cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike, Department of Licensing officials said.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Data Breach, Social Security, Washington State Data Breach, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity
White House tells Chip Industry to Brace for Russian Supply Disruptions

Related Stories

Washington State Database Hack Exposes Sensitive Data of 6,50,000 People
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India: Watch Teaser
  2. Airtel Faces Brief Outage, Users Flag on Twitter
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Xiaomi 11T Pro Review: A Solid Performer at the Right Price
  6. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 11S: What's the Difference?
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  8. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  9. Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Prices Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Shiba Inu Announces Entry Into Metaverse With 'Shiba Lands'
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Top Executives Likely to Be Deposed in US Antitrust Probe Against Google
  2. Washington State Database Hack Exposes Sensitive Data of 6,50,000 People
  3. White House tells Chip Industry to Brace for Russian Supply Disruptions
  4. Telegram is Said to Have Blocked 64 of Its Channels in Germany
  5. Apple Said to Raise Salary of Its US Retail Employees Effective This Month
  6. James Webb Space Telescope Sends Back First Image — And a Selfie
  7. NFT Marketplace Cent That Sold Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Shutters Operation Due to Fakes, Wash-Trading
  8. Intel Launches New Blockchain Chip to Tap Crypto Boom
  9. Twitter Back Online After Software Glitch Disrupts Services
  10. Micromax In 2 Tipped to Be in the Works; Specifications, Pricing Tipped Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.