Technology News
loading

Walmart Unveils Membership Service Rivalling Amazon Prime With Free Delivery, No Lines

Touted as a rival to Amazon's Prime subscription, Walmart's new loyalty program will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 September 2020 18:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Walmart Unveils Membership Service Rivalling Amazon Prime With Free Delivery, No Lines

Using the Walmart app, Walmart Plus members will be able pay without having to wait in line

Highlights
  • Walmart was offering a similar service called "Delivery Unlimited"
  • Walmart Plus members to have access to same-day delivery on 160,000 items
  • To qualify, orders must be at least $35

Walmart on Tuesday unveiled the perks of its new membership program, Walmart Plus, which will grant subscribers unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts and no checkout lines.

Touted as a rival to Amazon's Prime subscription, Walmart's new loyalty program will cost $98 (roughly Rs. 7,200) a year or $12.95 (roughly Rs. 1,000) a month. It will become available to all US-based customers on September 15.

Amazon Prime, which offers US shoppers fast shipping, streaming video and other services, costs $119 (roughly Rs. 8,677) a year or $12.99 (roughly Rs. 1,000) a month.

"We are a company committed to meeting our customers' needs," said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer at Walmart. "We've designed this program as the ultimate life hack for them."

The service aims to both attract new customers and turn existing ones into even more loyal shoppers, Whiteside said.

Members will have access to same-day delivery on more than 160,000 items from toys to groceries. To qualify, orders must be at least $35 (roughly Rs. 2,600).

Walmart was already offering a similar service called "Delivery Unlimited," which allowed an unlimited number of deliveries for a yearly or monthly fee. Members of this service will automatically become Walmart Plus members.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer has also invested in services like curbside pickup and next-day and two-day delivery.

Using the Walmart app, Walmart Plus members will be able to scan their purchases as they shop and pay without having to wait in line. Additionally, members can save up to 5 cents (roughly Rs.37) a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations.

On Thursday, Walmart said it was joining Microsoft in a bid for social media company TikTok's US assets as it also seeks to expand its advertising business.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Walmart, Amazon Prime, Delivery
Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush With 90-Day Battery Life to Launch on September 3

Related Stories

Walmart Unveils Membership Service Rivalling Amazon Prime With Free Delivery, No Lines
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  3. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  4. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  5. PUBG Mobile to Get Revamped Erangel Map on September 8, Developers Confirm
  6. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  8. Netflix Is Offering Free Access to Select Original Movies and Series
  9. Edict by Boat Affordable Audio Products Launched on Amazon India
  10. Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Axon 20 5G With Under-Display Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earphones With 7mm Dynamic Drivers, Customisable Controls Launched
  3. Walmart Unveils Membership Service Rivalling Amazon Prime With Free Delivery, No Lines
  4. Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush With 90-Day Battery Life to Launch on September 3
  5. Rocket Internet to Delist to Enable Long-Term Investing
  6. Asus ZenBook S With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 3:2 Aspect Ratio Screen Launched
  7. Tecno Spark Go 2020 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Mi 10 Series Getting New 5G Phone in September With ‘Brand New’ Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series SoC
  9. Supreme Court Gives Telcos 10 Years to Pay AGR Dues to Government
  10. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Built-in Google Assistant Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com