NDTV Gadgets360.com

Walmart Teams With Rakuten on Digital Book Shop

, 23 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Walmart Teams With Rakuten on Digital Book Shop

Walmart on Wednesday launched a digital bookshop in a collaboration with Japanese e-commerce powerhouse Rakuten's electronic book service Kobo.

The Walmart eBooks website boasting more than six million titles along with audiobooks competes head-on with a core offering of rival Amazon.

Subscriptions to the Walmart audiobook service were $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) monthly, compared to $14.95 for a comparable Audible service at Amazon.

"The launch of Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo marks a milestone for our strategic alliance," Rakuten executive vice president Makoto Arima said in a release.

The ebook shop stemmed from a strategic alliance Walmart and Rakuten announced earlier this year, according to the companies.

Digital books are available on Kobo eReaders and on applications tailored for mobile devices powered by Apple or Android software.

"Working with Kobo enables us to quickly and efficiently launch a full eBook and audiobook catalog on Walmart.com alongside our assortment of physical books," said Walmart US e-commerce and entertainment general manager Mario Pacini.

The move marks the latest effort by Walmart, the former number one US retailer, to counter the rise of Amazon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Walmart, Rakuten, Kobo
Nokia X7 Display Panel Leaked in Images, Tipped to Be the Phoenix Variant
Vivo Nex
Walmart Teams With Rakuten on Digital Book Shop
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Energy Efficient ACs
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus First Impressions
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi A2 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  3. Poco F1 With Snapdragon 845, Up to 8GB RAM Launched: Highlights
  4. Xiaomi Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z
  5. Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F9 First Impressions
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With Bluetooth-Enabled S Pen Launched in India
  7. Flipkart Launches a Refurbished Goods Platform Called '2GUD'
  8. Xiaomi Poco F1 vs Oppo F9 Pro
  9. Xiaomi Poco F1 First Impressions
  10. Flipkart Sale to Be Held on August 25, Deals and Offers Previewed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.