Technology News
loading

Flipkart Wholesale E-Commerce Service Starts in India in 3 Cities

Flipkart Wholesale currently sells apparel in the cities of Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Delhi.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 September 2020 15:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Wholesale E-Commerce Service Starts in India in 3 Cities

Flipkart, majority-owned by Walmart, bought the US retail giant's wholesale business in India in July

Highlights
  • "Flipkart Wholesale" is available as a smartphone app
  • It hopes to list more than 200,000 products in two months
  • It also plans to expand to 20 more cities and also offer groceries

India's Flipkart launched an online wholesale service for mom-and-pop stores and other small businesses on Wednesday, as the Walmart-owned firm seeks to better compete with Amazon and other players in a battleground market for e-commerce.

Flipkart Wholesale, also available as a smartphone app, currently sells apparel in the cities of Bengaluru, Gurugram and Delhi. It plans to expand to 20 more cities and also offer groceries by the end of the year, Flipkart said in a statement.

It also hopes to list more than 200,000 products in two months and have 50 brands and 250 local manufacturers in the next few days, the company added.

Flipkart, majority-owned by Walmart, bought the US retail giant's wholesale business in India in July.

Amazon and other e-commerce players including online grocery upstart JioMart, backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, have been wooing India's mom-and-pop stores, considered the backbone of the economy.

Ambani's Reliance Industries has raised over $20 billion (roughly Rs. 146,199 crores) this year from global investors including Facebook and Alphabet's Google for its digital arm, which is expected to support JioMart.

Flipkart Wholesale will face competition from similar services from Amazon and other firms including Tencent-backed startup Udaan.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart, Walmart, e-commerce in India, JioMart
Poco M2 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Set to Launch in India on September 8
Redmi Earphones With 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, priced at Rs. 399

Related Stories

Flipkart Wholesale E-Commerce Service Starts in India in 3 Cities
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 'Ampere' GPUs launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Poco M2 Set to Launch in India on September 8
  4. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  5. Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  7. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  8. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  9. Amazfit Band 5 With SpO2 Monitor, Alexa Support Listed on Amazon
  10. Motorola One 5G With Snapdragon 765G and 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Super AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. LG Teases Dual Screen Smartphone Launch on September 14, Could be ‘Wing’
  3. Zee Plex to Bring New Movies to Home Under Pay-per-View Model, Starting October 2
  4. Redmi Earphones With 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, priced at Rs. 399
  5. Flipkart Wholesale E-Commerce Service Starts in India in 3 Cities
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition Price Revealed, Available at $3,299
  7. TikTok Sale: Algorithm Question Said to Complicate Deal
  8. Poco M2 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Set to Launch in India on September 8
  9. Asus Launches GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 Graphics Cards in Strix, TUF, Dual Series in India
  10. Jio Fiber to Provide a Trial of New Plans to Its Existing Users Starting September 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com