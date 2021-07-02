Technology News
loading

Russian Hackers Are Abusing VPNs to Hijack Accounts: US, UK Officials

The advisory did not identify any of the targets by name.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 July 2021 12:51 IST
Russian Hackers Are Abusing VPNs to Hijack Accounts: US, UK Officials

Russian officials routinely reject allegations that they employ hackers to spy on rival nations

Highlights
  • The advisory did not identify any of the targets by name
  • Unit 26165 first came into the public eye in mid-2018
  • The unit has regularly made the news since

Russian spies accused of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election have spent much of the past two years abusing virtual private networks (VPNs) to target hundreds of organisations worldwide, US and British authorities said on Thursday.

The governments said in a joint advisory that Unit 26165, the arm of Russia's military spy agency whose officers were indicted for allegedly breaking into Democratic Party emails, had been using VPNs and Tor - a privacy-focused network - to conduct "widespread, distributed, and anonymised brute force access attempts against hundreds of government and private sector targets."

The advisory did not identify any of the targets by name, saying only that they were mainly in the United States and Europe and included government offices, political parties, energy companies, law firms, and media organisations.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Russian officials routinely reject allegations that they employ hackers to spy on rival nations.

Unit 26165 first came into the public eye in mid-2018, when a dozen members were indicted during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the election that brought former president Donald Trump to power. More members of the unit were indicted later that year for allegedly hacking international anti-doping officials.

The unit has regularly made the news since. Last year it was called out by US officials for allegedly using malicious software to break into Linux systems.

Thursday's joint advisory was released by the US National Security Agency, the Department of Homeland Security's cyber arm, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the British National Cyber Security Centre.

Spy agencies in the United States and Britain have been increasingly vocal about calling out foreign hacking, especially when it allegedly originates from Russia or China.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: VPN, Tor
Facebook Now Asking Users if They Have Seen ‘Extremist Content’ on Platform

Related Stories

Russian Hackers Are Abusing VPNs to Hijack Accounts: US, UK Officials
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Richard Branson Aims to Make Space Trip on July 11, Ahead of Jeff Bezos
  4. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  5. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  7. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service
  8. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  9. Realme X2 Pro Users Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0
  10. Haseen Dillruba, Never Have I Ever, and More on Netflix in July
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Amazon Face Antirust Investigation Over Online Sales in Spain
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Service From PUBG Mobile to Temporarily Shut Down Starting July 6
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Select Quality of Videos Before Sharing Them With Contacts
  4. Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III Remasters to Release on July 28 on Steam and Mobile
  5. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
  6. Light-Years Away From Earth? This Website Lets You Listen to Music Depending on Your Distance From the Planet
  7. Blue Origin: Trailblazing Female Pilot Will Go to Space at Age 82 With Jeff Bezos
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Camera Details Surface Online, Spotted With Snapdragon 888 on Geekbench
  9. Facebook Partners With Ubisoft in Cloud-Gaming Push, to Give User Access to Assassin’s Creed Franchise
  10. Russian Hackers Are Abusing VPNs to Hijack Accounts: US, UK Officials
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com