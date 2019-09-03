Technology News
Vodafone Play Mobile Website Launched, Offers Live TV and Video on Demand

Vodafone Play mobile website looks similar to the official application.

Updated: 3 September 2019 18:31 IST
Vodafone Play Mobile Website Launched, Offers Live TV and Video on Demand

Vodafone Play is only available for Vodafone subscribers

  • Vodafone Play mobile website can be accessed at lite.vodafoneplay.in
  • It doesn’t work on desktop computers
  • Vodafone Play recently added Lionsgate Play content

Vodafone Idea has quietly unveiled a mobile website for its Vodafone Play live TV and video streaming app. Accessible at lite.vodafoneplay.in or vodafoneplay.in, the website can only be used on mobile devices. On desktop computers and other devices, the website opens a page suggesting the users to download the official mobile apps. Vodafone Play offers access to Live TV channels as well as several streaming services via single interface. It can only be used by Vodafone subscribers in the country.

Vodafone Idea announced the launch of the Vodafone Play mobile website in the Google Play Store app description.

“Low Storage space? Can't download? No worries, you can visit http://lite.vodafoneplay.in & stream your favourite movies, TV shows, Live TV channels & more, straight from the browser. It's that simple!” Vodafone Idea wrote.

The mobile website interface of Vodafone Play is pretty similar to the official application. It includes clear options for News, Movies, TV, and Originals. The users can also search for channels, movies, and TV shows on the website.

To recall, Vodafone Play provides live TV channels like NDTV, Aaj Tak, Zee Anmol, &Flix, Zee TV HD, Sun TV, Gemini News, &Pictures, Zee News, India Today, Zee Business, Times Now, Discovery, Matrubhumi News, Sun News, CNN International & more. Additionally, the content from third-party streaming services like Lionsgate Play, SonyLIV, ZEE5, ALT Balaji, Eros Now, Shemaroo, Hungama, HoiChoi, and Sun NXT is also available. 

While some key features of the Vodafone Play app are available in the website version, you will miss out on the others like Chromecast support and availability to download content or offline access.

The launch of the Vodafone Play mobile Web version comes just days after the telecom operator introduced the Lionsgate Play on its app. Lionsgate Play's library of content is populated by renowned franchise like The Hunger Games and The Twilight Saga as well as award-winning movies such as La La Land and Wonder.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone, Vodafone Play, Live TV

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone, Vodafone Play, Live TV
Vodafone Play Mobile Website Launched, Offers Live TV and Video on Demand
