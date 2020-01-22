Technology News
Vodafone Group Quits Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Project

Vodafone joins PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Mercado Pago, eBay, Stripe, and Booking Holdings in withdrawing from Libra.

22 January 2020
Vodafone Group Quits Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Project

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress in October about Libra

Highlights
  • Vodafone has become the latest company to quit Libra
  • It joins PayPal, Mastercard, Visa in withdrawing from the project
  • Facebook, 20 partners had joined Libra project in October

Vodafone has become the latest big player who has decided to quit Facebook's controversial Libra cryptocurrency project.

Vodafone joins PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Mercado Pago, eBay, Stripe, and Booking Holdings in withdrawing from the controversial project -- and is the first company to exit after the Libra Association was formed in October last year, coindesk reported on Tuesday.

The companies left owing to concerns about heightened regulatory scrutiny.

"We can confirm that Vodafone is no longer a member of the Libra Association. Although the makeup of the Association members may change over time, the design of Libra's governance and technology ensures the Libra payment system will remain resilient," the Libra Association said in a statement.

"The Association is continuing the work to achieve a safe, transparent, and consumer-friendly implementation of the Libra payment system."

Despite top-notch firms pulling out, Facebook and 20 partner organisations formally joined the digital currency Libra project in Geneva in October.

The Libra Association said that more than 1,500 entities have expressed an interest in joining the digital currency project.

Several US senators have opposed Facebook's digital coin, arguing that the social networking giant has been irresponsible with user data privacy. They have even called the digital cryptocurrency Libra "delusional" and "dangerous".

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress in October about Libra, defending the idea, but acknowledging the struggles left to overcome.

Libra has failed in its current form, according to the President of Switzerland.

In a media interview, Swiss President and Finance Minister Ueli Maurer stated that Libra does not have a chance of being successful "because the basket of currencies that is deposited in this currency is not accepted by the national (central) banks".

"The project in this form has actually failed," Maurer was quoted as saying.

The Libra project, which is still in development, aims for the launch of its first version this year.

