Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Russia President Vladimir Putin Denies Cyberattacks on US Ahead of Summit With President Joe Biden

Russia President Vladimir Putin Denies Cyberattacks on US Ahead of Summit With President Joe Biden

Asked if Russia was waging a "cyber war" against the United States, Putin said: "Where is proof? It's becoming farcical."

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 June 2021 12:21 IST
Russia President Vladimir Putin Denies Cyberattacks on US Ahead of Summit With President Joe Biden

President Vladimir Putin said he was open to a prison swap with the United States

Highlights
  • US President Biden will attend the summit after a week of G7
  • US companies have been hit by cyberattacks in recent months
  • Putin called for "predictability and stability" in Russian-US relations

President Vladimir Putin dismissed accusations that Russia was behind cyberattacks against the United States as "farcical" in an interview with NBC broadcast on Monday ahead of his summit with President Joe Biden.

The Russian leader also said he was open to a prison swap with the United States - the fate of prisoners is set to be on the agenda when the two meet in Geneva on Wednesday - and said that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny would "not be treated any worse than anybody else."

US President Biden will attend the summit after a week of meeting allies from the G7, European Union and NATO, with tensions between Moscow and Washington at their highest in years over a long list of disputes.

Asked if Russia was waging a "cyber war" against the United States, Putin said: "Where is proof? It's becoming farcical."

"We have been accused of all kinds of things, election interference, cyberattacks and so on and so forth, and not once, not one time, did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof, just unfounded accusations."

US companies, including a major fuel pipeline network, have been hit by cyberattacks in recent months, often forcing temporary shutdowns until ransoms are paid.

Prisoner swap?
Any negotiations over prisoners would focus on individuals including former US marine Paul Whelan who was jailed for 16 years by Russia for espionage. Whelan has urged Biden to arrange a prisoner exchange and said in a recent interview he was victim of hostage diplomacy.

Another US citizen, Trevor Reed, was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020 on charges of assaulting Russian police officers while drunk.

Moscow could be eyeing the return of the notorious Russian arms dealer imprisoned by the United States, Viktor Bout, and a contract pilot and alleged drug trafficker, Konstantin Yaroshenko.

But the White House moved to quickly tamp down talk of an exchange of "cyber criminals" after Biden appeared open to the idea when speaking at a press conference after the G7 meeting in Britain.

"He's not saying he's going to be exchanging cyber criminals with Russia," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"What he was talking about was accountability and the idea that responsible countries should be held accountable... not harboring cyber criminals, and to bringing cyber criminals to justice."

When asked about Navalny and accusations of brutal crushing of dissent in Russia, Putin said "you are presenting it as dissent and intolerance towards dissent in Russia... we view it completely differently."

Putin called for "predictability and stability" in Russian-US relations, saying it was "something we haven't seen in recent years" - while also describing former president Donald Trump as "colorful" and a "talented individual."

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cyberattacks, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, ransomware
Cryptocurrency Sees Second Week of Outflows; Ether Posts Record Outflows

Related Stories

Russia President Vladimir Putin Denies Cyberattacks on US Ahead of Summit With President Joe Biden
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Beats Studio Buds With ANC, One-Touch Pairing With Android, iOS Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  3. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  4. Realme GT 5G to Launch Today, Laptop and Tablet Also Expected: All Details
  5. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  6. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  8. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Mi TV With OLED Panel
  9. Realme X9 Pro Specifications Leak; Said to Be Similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon
  2. Shenzhou-12: China Ready to Launch First Crew to New Space Station
  3. Razer Blade 14, Razer Raptor 27 (2021), Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger launched at E3 2021
  4. Bitcoin, Dogecoin Gain After Musk's Tweets, But Will There Be Another Bull Run?
  5. Russia President Vladimir Putin Denies Cyberattacks on US Ahead of Summit With President Joe Biden
  6. Cryptocurrency Sees Second Week of Outflows; Ether Posts Record Outflows
  7. Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow 12 Percent in 2021, 5G Phones to Overtake 4G Counterparts by 2022: Canalys
  8. Facebook, Instagram Face Notice From Delhi High Court Over Objectionable Content Related to Hindu Deities
  9. Realme GT 5G Launch Today, Realme Book and Pad Anticipated: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Beats Studio Buds With Active Noise Cancellation, One-Touch Pairing With Android, iOS Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com