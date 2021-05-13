Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Ethereum Co Founder Vitalik Buterin Donates $1 Billion Worth Shiba Inu Crypto to India COVID Relief Fund

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Donates $1 Billion Worth Shiba Inu Crypto to India COVID Relief Fund

The creators of Shiba Inu had gifted Buterin 50 per cent of these dog-themed meme tokens

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 13 May 2021 11:38 IST
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Donates $1 Billion Worth Shiba Inu Crypto to India COVID Relief Fund

Photo Credit: ShibaToken

Shiba Inu tokens are being called the Dogecoin killer

Highlights
  • Ethereum cofounder donates over $1 billion in crypto for covid relief
  • It's unclear how easily the new token,Shiba, can be converted to Rupees
  • This is the second major donation from the Ethereum cofounder to India

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has donated $1 billion (over Rs. 7,360 crore) worth of Shiba Inu, new cryptocurrency, to India COVID Relief Fund, as the country continues to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Shiba Inu creators had gifted Buterin 50 per cent of these dog-themed meme tokens, thinking he wouldn't touch them. But the world's youngest crypto billionaire decided to make the donation instead. The creators of Shiba Inu say they locked 50 per cent of the total supply to Uniswap and threw away the keys.

"Fifty percent was burned to Vitalik Buterin and we were the first project following this path. So, everyone has to buy on the open market, ensuring a fair and complete distribution where devs don't own team tokens they can dump on the community," the team behind the token wrote on its website.

Buterin transferred 50 trillion Shibu tokens worth $1.2 billion (over Rs. 7,360 crore) to the India COVID Relief Fund, set up by tech entrepreneur Sandeep Nailwal. The donation was also one of the biggest ever made by any cryptocurrency personality. Of course given how new the token is, and it's status as a meme coin, rather than a real cryptocurrency, unlike Bitcoin (price in India) or Ether (price in India), it's unlikely that this amount can be fully realised in rupees — if it were, then it would likely lower the value of the coin and hurt the retail investors at the same time. However, that doesn't mean meme coins can't become real assets — ask anyone who invested in Dogecoin (price in India).

In a tweet, the official handle of the relief fund expressed gratitude to the Ethereum co-founder, adding that it will "do a thoughtful liquidation to ensure" it meets its COVID relief goals.

"We have decided to convert the donation slowly over a period of time," it added.

Reacting to Buterin's donation, Nailwal said that one thing they had learnt from Ethereum and its co-founder was the importance of community. Assuaging the apprehensions of Shib holders, Nailwal said that they won't do anything that hurts any community, "specially the retail community involved with SHIB." 

"We will act responsibly!"

The assurance from Nailwal came after the transfer of money to the relief fund plunged the prices of Shiba Inu by nearly 30 per cent, according to data on Uniswap, the platform where it trades. What's more important here is to underline that the actual value of the aid received by the charity could well end up being much less than the intended amount.

This is not the first donation that Buterin has made to the India COVID Relief Fund. In April, the 27-year-old transferred 100 ETH and 100 MKR, worth approximately $6,06,110 (approximately Rs 4.5 crore).

Nailwal's plans to use the funds to get oxygen, food, and possibly even cover the cost of vaccines for poor people, and he has promised that all the spending will be published publicly for complete transparency.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: COVID-19 Relief Fund, dogecoin, cryptocurency
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says New Self-Driving Software Rollout Could Take a Couple of Months
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Donates $1 Billion Worth Shiba Inu Crypto to India COVID Relief Fund
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Names Zomato, Ola, Aarogya Setu in Response to Privacy Criticism
  2. Indians Can Now Receive Money via Google Pay From US
  3. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  4. NASA's Voyager 1 Detects Eerie Humming Sound From Space
  5. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro Gaming Laptops Launched
  6. Tesla Halts Use of Bitcoin for Purchases, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
  7. Asus ZenFone 8 Price Surfaces Ahead of May 12 Launch
  8. PS5 Pre-Orders Listed to Kick Off in India on May 17
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. iPhone 13 Models Could Be Slightly Thicker in Size Over iPhone 12 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Donates $1 Billion Worth Shiba Inu Crypto to India COVID Relief Fund
  2. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says New Self-Driving Software Rollout Could Take a Couple of Months
  3. Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch to Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Facebook-Backed Cryptocurrency Project Diem to Launch US Stablecoin in Major Shift
  5. Ether Price Hits Record High as 2021 Gains Near 500 Percent
  6. Tesla Halts Use of Bitcoin for Purchases, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
  7. Apple Responds to Epic Games’ Allegations, Defends App Review, Payment Systems
  8. Dell Precision Laptop Models, Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop With Latest Intel Processors Launched
  9. Poco Extends Warranty on Smartphones by 2 Months Due to COVID-19 Crisis in India, Pauses May Launches
  10. Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed by Brand's Executives, Poco UI May Debut Later This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com