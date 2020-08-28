Technology News
loading

World's First Virtual Art Museum VOMA Set to Open in September

Virtual Online Museum of Art (VOMA) will feature art from renowned museums from around the world, as well as digital-only originals.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 August 2020 14:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
World's First Virtual Art Museum VOMA Set to Open in September

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Virtual Online Museum of Art will feature art from museums like Musee d'Orsay and New York's MOMA

Highlights
  • Admittance to VOMA will be free
  • Its founders hope to attract a diverse audience
  • The museum is set within a digital building

The world's first entirely virtual art museum is set to open next month, hoping to bring masterpieces to anyone in the world with an internet connection, according to its British creator.

The Virtual Online Museum of Art (VOMA) will feature art from renowned museums such as the Musee d'Orsay in Paris and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as digital-only originals, said Stuart Semple, the artist behind the project.

"The point of art is to communicate and share ideas ... (but) a lot of people can't travel to a museum," said Semple, whose large-scale public projects have included releasing thousands of smiley faced clouds over London, Moscow and Milan.

"This is a way to make it a lot more accessible," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

The new coronavirus pandemic forced almost all museums around the world to close this year, with some reopening for shorter hours to smaller numbers of mask-wearing visitors while others may never reopen, particularly in developing countries.

Admittance to VOMA will be free, which its founders hope will help attract a diverse audience at a time when many artworks are under scrutiny for their links to slavery and colonialism with racial inequality in the spotlight globally.

"The art world is very much skewed towards the white viewer, That's because of the way the system has been operating," said VOMA curator Lee Cavaliere, a London-based art dealer.

"It's basically New York, London, Paris and Hong Kong. So this is an opportunity to break that open."

Real World

While virtual tours soared in lockdown, users often feel they are looking at "loads of photographs stitched together" rather than walking through an art gallery, something VOMA aims to change, Semple said.

The museum is set within a digital building, which allows visitors to freely stroll through its grounds and galleries, take a close up look at art using high resolution 3D imagery, read reviews left by others and chat with friends, he said.

Purpose-built software developed with input from architects, computer-generated imagery (CGI) designers and gaming experts, aims to create an immersive and interactive experience.

On the outside, seasons, weather and time change, affecting light on the inside. So visitors could be seeing the art on a cold rainy morning or a starry summer night.

"It's important to root this experience in the real world. I've seen digital art experiences that haven't worked because they felt too diffuse and that's slightly alienating," said Cavaliere.

Running a space that doesn't actually exist offers extra flexibility, he said, as staff can easily add a room if needed and housing a 10-metre high sculpture is not a logistical nightmare.

You can also burn the whole place down, as Kenyan-born multimedia artist Phoebe Boswell plans to do in her inaugural digital-first work for the museum, added Semple.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Virtual Museum, Digital Art, Coronavirus
Jakob van Zyl, Key NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Engineer, Dies at 63
World's First Virtual Art Museum VOMA Set to Open in September
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  2. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  3. iPhone 12 Pro Max Detailed Specifications Surface Online
  4. Infinix Zero 8 With Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 3 Launch
  6. Realme 7 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console
  8. Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions
  9. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Redmi 9i Said to Launch in India Soon, May Be a Rebranded Redmi 9A
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues
  2. World's First Virtual Art Museum VOMA Set to Open in September
  3. Jakob van Zyl, Key NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Engineer, Dies at 63
  4. Poco X3 Quad Rear Camera Setup Teased in Four Options, Guess Which Is Real?
  5. Redmi 9A India Launch Set for September 2, First Sale Date Revealed as Well
  6. iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Surface in Detail, Price Could Be Identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max
  7. YouTube Starts Testing Native Picture-in-Picture for iOS App Users: Report
  8. Blue Planet: French Study Proposes New Origin Theory for Earth's Water
  9. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Come With Helio G95 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Google Duo Video Calls to Be Available on Android TV Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com