Vimeo Reviewing Use of Its Platform by Myanmar Military-Controlled TV Network MRTV

"The videos in question are under review by our Trust & Safety team," a Vimeo spokesperson said.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 March 2021 10:44 IST
The move comes as activists call upon tech firms including IAC-owned Vimeo to restrict the Myanmar army

  • Google-owned Youtube removed a channel from MRTV on Friday
  • Facebook banned MRTV pages in February
  • More than 60 protesters have been killed in the protests

US video sharing platform Vimeo said on Thursday it is reviewing a channel by Myanmar military-controlled television network MRTV created in the wake of bans by Facebook and Youtube.

The move comes as activists call upon technology firms including IAC-owned Vimeo to restrict the Myanmar army from access to their services after dozens of deaths during weeks of protests against the military's seizure of power.

"The videos in question are under review by our Trust & Safety team," a Vimeo spokeswoman said in response to a Reuters question. She noted the platform's "chief" principle is that it does not allow the upload of content that can cause real-life harm.

"If they are determined to violate any of our guidelines, we will take the appropriate action of removing the videos and potentially terminating the account."

Since it was created in March, the MRTV (Myanma Radio and Television) Vimeo channel has posted 141 news bulletins, including many announcements by the military leadership.

Neither MRTV or a spokesman for the army immediately responded to requests for comment.

Google-owned Youtube removed a channel from MRTV on Friday, while Facebook banned MRTV pages in February.

The army seized power on February 1, alleging mass fraud in the November election won by Aung San Suu Kyi's government, and has used state media to make its case. The electoral commission has rejected claims of widespread fraud.

More than 60 protesters have been killed and 1,900 people have been arrested since the coup, an advocacy group said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

