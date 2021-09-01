Technology News
loading

New Study Suggests Keeping Camera On During Video Calls Causes More Work Fatigue in Employees

The experiment involved 103 participants and ran for four weeks.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 1 September 2021 17:35 IST
New Study Suggests Keeping Camera On During Video Calls Causes More Work Fatigue in Employees

The researchers also found that the effects were stronger for newer employees and women

Highlights
  • The study included 103 participants and 1,400 observations
  • Those who did not switch their cameras on reported being less tired
  • It concluded video calls can lead to reduced productivity

During the pandemic, as everyone confined themselves in their homes, they found new ways to communicate, hold meetings and ensure work ran as smoothly as possible. Most people turned to remote work and virtual meetings. The result was what was later described as “Zoom fatigue”, a feeling of being drained out of energy. A new study suggests that the overworked camera, which helped us remain in touch with our colleagues and family members, could be the reason for us feeling low on energy. The research probes the role of the camera in making employees feel more fatigued and whether these feelings were more pronounced in some employees than others.

The research, conducted by Allison Gabriel, McClelland Professor of Management and Organizations and University Distinguished Scholar in the University of Arizona Eller College of Management, involved 103 participants and over 1,400 observations. The experiment ran for four weeks. Gabriel and her team found that it is more tiring if the camera is on during meetings. The research has been published in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

During the experiment, people who had their cameras on reported more fatigue than those who had them turned off. The researchers also found that people using cameras were participating less than those not using it due to fatigue. It was a complete turnaround on the conventional wisdom that seeing the other participant keeps you more engaged during a virtual meeting.

“There's always this assumption that if you have your camera on during meetings, you are going to be more engaged," Gabriel said in a statement. "But there's also a lot of self-presentation pressure associated with being on camera. Having a professional background and looking ready, or keeping children out of the room are among some of the pressures."

The researchers also found that the effects were stronger for newer employees and women. "Women often feel the pressure to be effortlessly perfect or have a greater likelihood of child care interruptions, and newer employees feel like they must be on camera and participate in order to show productiveness," the lead researcher said.

Gabriel suggested that expecting employees to turn cameras on during virtual meetings may not be the best idea, rather they should be allowed to choose what they prefer.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: video calling, video calls, zoom fatigue, virtual meetings, Work From Home, Remote working
Google Appeals France's 'Disproportionate' EUR 500-Million in Copyright Row
Shift to Hybrid Work Led to Steep Rise in Cost of Data Breaches: IBM Report

Related Stories

New Study Suggests Keeping Camera On During Video Calls Causes More Work Fatigue in Employees
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  3. Money Heist, Kota Factory, Sex Education, and More on Netflix in September
  4. How to Repost a Story on Instagram
  5. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  6. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
  7. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  8. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  9. From Money Heist to Kota Factory, What to Watch in September
  10. PUBG: New State Up for Pre-Registrations in India for Android, iPhone Users
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Recommends 2Mbps as Minimum Broadband Speed, Asks Government to Pay 50 Percent of Monthly Charges for Rural Connections
  2. Telegram 8.0 Update Allows Unlimited Viewers to Watch Livestream, Brings Trending Stickers Panel, More
  3. Apple Sees Considerable Loss in TWS Earbuds Market Share, Samsung Sees Gains in Premium Segment: Counterpoint
  4. Realme Dizo GoPods, Dizo GoPods Neo Launched in India as Rebranded Realme Buds Air 2, Buds Q2
  5. LinkedIn Stories Short-Video Feature to Leave Platform on September 30, New Experience in Plans
  6. Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report
  7. Google’s New AI-Based Tech Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  8. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Unveils 55,000 Corporate, Technology Jobs in First Hiring Push Under His Watch
  9. Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked
  10. New Study Suggests Keeping Camera On During Video Calls Causes More Work Fatigue in Employees
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com