Technology News
loading

Verizon to Sell Tumblr to WordPress Owner

Tumblr is known for its devoted fan base and has been home to angry posts from celebrities like Taylor Swift.

By | Updated: 13 August 2019 10:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Verizon to Sell Tumblr to WordPress Owner

Verizon is selling Tumblr, a darling of early social media, to the owner of blogging platform WordPress.

Tumblr is known for its devoted fan base and has been home to angry posts from celebrities like Taylor Swift. It angered many users last year when it banned porn and "adult content," which made up a big part of its highly visual and meme-friendly online presence.

But well before that, the site has already been drifting in the face of competition from Facebook and its Instagram service and from Google's YouTube. Tumblr has also been overshadowed by Twitter.

Verizon got Tumblr through its 2017 purchase of Yahoo. Yahoo had bought Tumblr for $1.1 billion in 2013, but ended up writing off much of its value. Terms of Verizon's sale to WordPress owner Automattic weren't disclosed.

Verizon had hoped to create an ad business to compete with Google and Facebook but its media business ran into trouble. It has cut jobs and sold some Yahoo properties, including the photo-sharing site Flickr and Polyvore, a fashion and collaging site that was then shut down.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Verizon, Tumblr, WordPress
Jio-Microsoft Cloud Tie-Up Poses Threat to Amazon, Google in India
Honor Smartphones
Verizon to Sell Tumblr to WordPress Owner
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Is Now Tipped to Launch on October 15
  3. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Mi A3 India Launch Teased Less Than a Month After Its Global Debut
  5. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Date and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM
  6. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  7. Mi Super Sale Kicks Off, Price Slashed on Several Redmi Phones
  8. Google Nest Hub India Launch Tipped to Be Soon, Price Leaked
  9. India’s Biggest Cinema Chains Respond to Jio ‘First-Day-First-Show’
  10. Jio Set-Top Box With Gaming, Mixed Reality Support Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Offers Deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15, and Other Vivo Smartphones
  2. PVR Cinemas, INOX Respond to Jio’s ‘First-Day-First-Show’ Initiative
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Claims Top in DxOMark Camera Review, Also Reigns Supreme in Selfie Rankings
  4. Mi Super Sale Offers Price Cuts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, More
  5. Verizon to Sell Tumblr to WordPress Owner
  6. Kerala Floods: Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone-Idea Offer Voice, Data Benefits to Customers
  7. Realme 5 Series Phone India Launch Set for August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  8. Jio GigaFiber Plans, Fiber Commercial Launch Date, Jio Set-Top Box, and More Announced
  9. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. Google Invites Startups for Third Batch of Launchpad Accelerator India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.