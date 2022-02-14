Technology News
loading

Valentine’s Day 2022 Celebrated by Google With an Interactive 3D Doodle

The hamsters celebrate their reunion and greet you with the message, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 February 2022 11:11 IST
Valentine’s Day 2022 Celebrated by Google With an Interactive 3D Doodle

Photo Credit: Google

Google is celebrating this Valentine’s Day with two loving hamsters

Highlights
  • Valentine’s Day 2022 brings a new Google Doodle
  • Google Doodle features hamsters that are anxious to reunite
  • Valentine’s Day Doodle is appearing across the world

Valentine's Day is celebrated by Google with an interactive 3D Doodle that features two hamsters expressing affection for each other. Users need to solve the puzzle for the hamsters in the Doodle to clear their way for meeting. The interactive Google Doodle can be shared online to celebrate Valentine's Day 2022 with your loved ones. It is appearing in various parts of the world, including India and the US. Valentine's Day is also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine.

The fresh Google Doodle shows a tale of two smitten hamsters that have been separated from their home and reached two different corners. Your mission is to reunite them by moving the maze.

You can begin the action by clicking on the Doodle appearing on the homepage of the Google site.

Google has designed different gears and switches that you can use in the Doodle to solve the maze and bring the hamsters together once again.

Once you are done with the maze, you can hit the heart at the centre to bring the hamsters together. They celebrate their reunion by saying, “Happy Valentine's Day!”

“Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species),” Google said while describing the new Doodle on its site.

The Doodle has been created with rigorous efforts of a team that includes artists and engineers as well as a UX designer and a producer.

Google has also shared some early concepts and animatics of the Doodle to show how the idea of featuring two loving hamsters came into reality.

According to the Google site, the Doodle celebrating this Valentine's Day is appearing across a list of countries around the globe, including India, Australia, Canada, Russia, and the UK and US, among others.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Valentines Day 2022, Valentines Day, Google Doodle, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi 10 2022 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Adaptive 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Specifications
Valentine’s Day 2022 Celebrated by Google With an Interactive 3D Doodle
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Said to Ban 54 More Chinese Apps Citing Security Threat
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Confirmed to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  3. Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: Best Budget Fitness Tracker?
  4. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  5. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch With 60 Sports Modes Debuts in India
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  8. Jio Forays Into Satellite Broadband Market in Partnership With SES
  9. Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale Goes Live: Best Deals
  10. Realme GT 2, Realme C35, Realme C31 Colours, Launch Timeline Tipped Online
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Spectrum Auction Expected to Take Place in India in May: TRAI Official
  2. Fortnite's Uncharted Crossover to Have Tom Holland, Nathan Drake Skins From Both Movie and Games
  3. ISRO’s First Mission in 2022: PSLV-C52 Launches Earth Observation Satellite, 2 Smaller Satellites
  4. India Said to Ban 54 More Chinese Apps Citing Security Threat; AppLock, Viva Video Editor, More on List
  5. Valentine’s Day 2022 Celebrated by Google With an Interactive 3D Doodle
  6. Redmi 10 2022 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Adaptive 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Specifications
  7. Bitcoin, Ether, More Cryptocurrencies Open With Losses; DOGE, SHIB See Gains
  8. Moon Knight Is 'Loud', 'Brutal,' and Will 'Not Pull Back', Kevin Feige Says
  9. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. Pegasus Spyware: Lawyers in Benjamin Netanyahu Trial Say No Illegal Phone Surveillance Found
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.