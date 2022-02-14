Valentine's Day is celebrated by Google with an interactive 3D Doodle that features two hamsters expressing affection for each other. Users need to solve the puzzle for the hamsters in the Doodle to clear their way for meeting. The interactive Google Doodle can be shared online to celebrate Valentine's Day 2022 with your loved ones. It is appearing in various parts of the world, including India and the US. Valentine's Day is also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine.

The fresh Google Doodle shows a tale of two smitten hamsters that have been separated from their home and reached two different corners. Your mission is to reunite them by moving the maze.

You can begin the action by clicking on the Doodle appearing on the homepage of the Google site.

Google has designed different gears and switches that you can use in the Doodle to solve the maze and bring the hamsters together once again.

Once you are done with the maze, you can hit the heart at the centre to bring the hamsters together. They celebrate their reunion by saying, “Happy Valentine's Day!”

“Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species),” Google said while describing the new Doodle on its site.

The Doodle has been created with rigorous efforts of a team that includes artists and engineers as well as a UX designer and a producer.

Google has also shared some early concepts and animatics of the Doodle to show how the idea of featuring two loving hamsters came into reality.

According to the Google site, the Doodle celebrating this Valentine's Day is appearing across a list of countries around the globe, including India, Australia, Canada, Russia, and the UK and US, among others.