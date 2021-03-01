Technology News
COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech Targeted by Chinese Hackers: Cyfirma

Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech vaccines are being used in the country's immunisation campaign.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 March 2021 21:16 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Serum Institue of India, Bharat Biotech are manufacturing Covishield and Covaxin, respectively.

  • Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech are producing COVID-19 vaccines
  • The vaccines are being used for India's immunisation drive
  • Chinese hacking group APT10 (Stone Panda) said to be behind the attack

A Chinese state-backed hacking group has in recent weeks targeted the IT systems of two Indian vaccine makers whose coronavirus shots are being used in the country's immunisation campaign, cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma told Reuters. India produces more than 60 percent of all vaccines sold in the world. Goldman Sachs-backed Cyfirma, based in Singapore and Tokyo, said Chinese hacking group APT10, also known as Stone Panda, had identified gaps and vulnerabilities in the IT infrastructure and supply chain software of Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker.

"The real motivation here is actually exfiltrating intellectual property and getting competitive advantage over Indian pharmaceutical companies," said Cyfirma Chief Executive Kumar Ritesh, formerly a top cyber official with British foreign intelligence agency MI6. He said APT10 was actively targeting SII, which is making the AstraZeneca vaccine for many countries and will soon start bulk-manufacturing Novavax shots.

"In the case of Serum Institute, they have found a number of their public servers running weak web servers, these are vulnerable web servers," Ritesh said, referring to the hackers. "They have spoken about weak web application, they are also talking about weak content-management system. It's quite alarming."

China's foreign ministry did not reply to a request for comment. SII and Bharat Biotech declined to comment.

The office of the director-general of the state-run Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) said the matter had been handed to its operations director, S.S Sarma. Sarma told Reuters CERT was a "legal agency and we can't confirm this thing to media". Cyfirma said in a statement it had informed CERT authorities and that they had acknowledged the threat. "They checked and they came back," Cyfirma said.

"Our technical analysis and evaluation verified the threats and attacks."

The US Department of Justice said in 2018 that APT10 had acted in association with the Chinese Ministry of State Security. Microsoft said in November that it had detected cyberattacks from Russia and North Korea targeting COVID-19 vaccine companies in India, Canada, France, South Korea, and the US.

North Korean hackers also tried to break into the systems of British drugmaker AstraZeneca, Reuters has reported. Ritesh, whose firm follows the activities of some 750 cyber criminals and monitors nearly 2,000 hacking campaigns using a tool called DeCYFIR, said it was not yet clear what vaccine-related information APT10 may have accessed from the Indian companies. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shot, developed with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, will be exported to many countries, including Brazil and the US.

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said in December that documents related to development of their COVID-19 vaccine had been "unlawfully accessed" in a cyberattack on Europe's medicines regulator.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: COVID-19, Coronavirus, Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, coronavirus vaccine, Covid 19 vaccine, Chinese hackers, cyberattack
