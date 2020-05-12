Technology News
loading

US to Announce Chinese Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Research: Report

US is reportedly considering to issue a warning that Chinese hackers are trying to steal important COVID-19 research data.

By ANI | Updated: 12 May 2020 17:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US to Announce Chinese Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Research: Report

US has claimed that Chinese hackers are trying to steal research data

Highlights
  • The warning should be out within a week or so, an official said
  • FBI believes that the threat is coming from nontraditional actors
  • The alert could aggerevate the already fraught US-China relations

The Trump administration is considering to issue a warning that hackers tied to the Chinese government are attempting to steal information from researchers who are working to develop a coronavirus vaccine, US administration officials told The Washington Post on Monday.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and cybersecurity experts believe that the threat is coming from "non-traditional actors" such as Chinese students and researchers in the United States, said one official, who spoke on the conditions of anonymity.

"These actors have been observed attempting to identify and obtain valuable intellectual property and public health data," a draft of the warning says, according to the official quoted by The Washington Post.

There is no indication that any attempt thus far has been successful, said a second official.

The expected warning should be out within a week or so, the official added further.

Asked about the warning, which was first reported by the New York Times, Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said, "We firmly oppose and fight all kinds of cyber-attacks conducted by hackers. We are leading the world in COVID-19 treatment and vaccine research. It is immoral to target China with rumors and slanders in the absence of any evidence."

The newspapers stated that the planned alert would probably exacerbate the already fraught relations between Washington and Beijing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. And it coincides with heightened efforts by the Trump administration to draw attention to China''s long-running campaign to steal American secrets and intellectual property -- including biomedical research -- to gain advantage in the global economy.

President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have suggested that the virus originated or leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, though the government has produced no evidence to back that assertion.

But the laboratory in Wuhan has regularly denied claims of being the probable source of the virus.

Moreover, Beijing, on its part, has falsely suggested that the US Army may have "brought the epidemic to Wuhan," seeking to fuel a coronavirus conspiracy theory.

The expected alert also will come as private security researchers say they have seen commercial and government organisations developing treatments for COVID-19 being targeted by government-linked hackers in China, Iran, and Russia, the Post reported.

"Intense intelligence collection on COVID-19 may have begun as early as January," John Hultquist, director of intelligence analysis at FireEye, a cybersecurity firm, told the newspaper.

"We believe Vietnamese actors started targeting the Chinese government for this information around then," he added.

Hulquist noted the pandemic is "an existential threat" to governments around the world. So, he said, "we expect intelligence services to aggressively collect information from organisations involved in the response, regardless of their commercial ties."

The joint advisory also will urge victims to contact the FBI and will provide DHS-recommended resources for protecting data.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, COVID 19, United States of America, China, Hackers
Oppo A31 (2020) With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far

Related Stories

US to Announce Chinese Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Research: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  4. Huawei Y9s Comes With Triple Rear Cameras and Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  5. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  6. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Jio Offering 24-Hour Grace Period After Prepaid Plan Expiration: Report
  8. Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones With FM Radio Launched
  9. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Finance+ Service for Buying Galaxy Phones Can Now Being Availed at Home
  2. Poco F2 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Disney+ Hotstar’s Forced Migration to SMS-Based OTP Login Leaves Some Users in the Lurch
  4. WeWork Directors Seek to Preserve Right to Sue Owner SoftBank
  5. Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV Surface on Realme India Support Page
  6. US to Announce Chinese Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Research: Report
  7. Amazon Alexa Gets MyPedia Skill to Help Students Learn English
  8. Huawei P30 Pro New Edition With Silver Frost Colour Option, Pre-Installed Google Apps Launched
  9. Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones With 1,020mAh Battery, FM Radio Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 4a Now Reportedly Launching in June
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com