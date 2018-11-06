NDTV Gadgets360.com

US Supreme Court Ends Fight Over Obama-Era Net Neutrality Rules

, 06 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
US Supreme Court Ends Fight Over Obama-Era Net Neutrality Rules

The US Supreme Court on Monday refused a request by the Trump administration and the telecommunications industry to wipe away a lower court decision that had upheld Obama-era net neutrality rules aimed at ensuring a free and open Internet, though the justices' action does not undo the 2017 repeal of the policy.

The high court decision not to throw out the 2016 US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruling leaves a legal precedent in place that could help net neutrality supporters in any future legal battle if that policy is ever re-introduced.

The rules championed by Democratic former President Barack Obama, intended to safeguard equal access to content on the Internet, were opposed by President Donald Trump, a Republican.

The Trump administration and the telecom industry had wanted to erase the 2016 ruling even though the Republican-led Federal Communications Commission in December voted to repeal the net neutrality rules. The policy reversal went into effect in June.

The Supreme Court's brief order noted that three of the court's conservative justices - Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch - would have thrown out the appeals court decision. Neither Chief Justice John Roberts nor new Trump appointee Brett Kavanaugh participated in the decision.

Industry trade group USTelecom, one of the groups that challenged the 2015 net neutrality rules, said the high court's action was "not surprising." USTelecom said it would "continue to support" the repeal "from challenges in Washington, DC and state capitals."

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat who backed the net neutrality order in 2015, said on Twitter that the commission had "actually petitioned the Supreme Court to erase history and wipe out an earlier court decision upholding open Internet policies. But today the Supreme Court refused to do so."

The Justice Department also has filed suit to block California's state net neutrality law from taking effect in January. The state agreed in October to delay enforcement of the law pending appeals of the net neutrality reversal.

The FCC voted 3-2 in December along party lines to reverse the rules adopted under Obama that had barred Internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes, also known as paid prioritisation.

The new rules, which gave Internet service providers greater power to regulate the content that customers access, are now the subject of a separate legal fight after being challenged by many of the groups that backed net neutrality.

The net neutrality repeal was a win for providers like Comcast Corp, AT&T, and Verizon Communications. It was opposed by Internet companies like Facebook, Amazon.com, and Alphabet, which have said the repeal could lead to higher costs.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US, Supreme Court, Net neutrality
Chrome 71 to Block All Ads on Sites That Serve Abusive Experiences
Apple AirPods 2 Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Site With v5.0 Connectivity
Billion Capture Plus
US Supreme Court Ends Fight Over Obama-Era Net Neutrality Rules
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Here Are All the New WhatsApp Features Introduced Recently
  2. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  3. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Tipped via Official Listing
  4. Honor 8 Pro Gets GPU Turbo, Native Call Recording With OTA Update
  5. Virat Kohli Official App Launched for Android, iOS on His Birthday
  6. Motorola One Power With Android 9.0 Pie Spotted on Geekbench
  7. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  8. Samsung’s Foldable Smartphone to Come With 512GB Storage: Report
  9. Google App Brings Location Bug on Android, Most Launchers Affected: Report
  10. Redmi 6A 32GB Storage Variant Now on Open Sale in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.