Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack: CEO Joseph Blount Says Paid $4.4 Million in Ransom to Hackers

Blount said he recognised the payment was a "highly controversial decision," but that it was a necessary action.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 May 2021 12:23 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

After making the ransom payment, Colonial Pipeline received a decryption tool from the hackers

Highlights
  • Colonial announced last Thursday it had restarted operations
  • The pipeline's shutdown caused panic buying in the eastern United States
  • The ransom payment was made in Bitcoin

Colonial Pipeline paid $4.4 million (roughly Rs. 32.19 crores) in ransom to hackers after a cyberattack because it was "the right thing to do for the country," the US company's head said, according to a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday.

Joseph Blount told the newspaper he recognised the payment was a "highly controversial decision," but that it was a necessary action given the debilitating impact of the multi-day shutdown on the United States. 

"I will admit that I wasn't comfortable seeing money go out the door to people like this," Blount told the publication. "But it was the right thing to do for the country."

His remarks amount to the first public acknowledgement by the company of the ransom payment.

Colonial announced last Thursday it had restarted operations and resumed fuel deliveries to all markets after completing shutting down the line on May 7 following the cyberattack.

The pipeline's shutdown caused panic buying in the eastern United States and a spike in gasoline prices as Washington waived clean air regulations and rules on shipping and trucking to alleviate shortages.

Unknown actors last Friday shut down the servers of Russia-based cyber-extortionist Darkside, which was behind the ransomware scam

After making the ransom payment on the night of May 7, Colonial Pipeline received a decryption tool from the hackers. The ransom payment was made in Bitcoin (price in India), the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

While the pipeline's flow has returned to normal, the episode will cost Colonial tens of millions of additional dollars to completely restore the operations over a matter of months, Blount told the newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Further reading: Colonial Pipeline, ransomware, cybersecurity, cyberattack
Comment
 
 

