Technology News
loading

White House Says Reaching Out With Assistance to Kaseya Ransomware Attack Victims

The wide-ranging ransomware outbreak is centered on a Florida-based information technology company Kaseya.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 July 2021 10:39 IST
White House Says Reaching Out With Assistance to Kaseya Ransomware Attack Victims

President Joe Biden said he directed US intelligence agencies to investigate who was behind the attack

Highlights
  • The full impact of the intrusion is still coming into focus
  • Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was to blame for the latest outbreak
  • FBI blamed the same group for paralysing meat packer JBS SA

The White House said on Sunday it was reaching out to victims of a wide-ranging ransomware outbreak that is centered on a Florida-based information technology company and has had an impact on hundreds of businesses worldwide.

Miami-based Kaseya has said that fewer than 60 of its customers had been "directly affected" by the attack.

But the full impact of the intrusion is still coming into focus, in part because the Kaseya software tool commandeered by the cyber criminals is used by so-called managed service providers, outsourcing shops that other businesses use to handle their back-office IT work, like installing updates.

One cybersecurity executive said his company alone had seen 350 customers attacked.

The White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, Anne Neuberger, said in a statement that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's cyber arm "will reach out to identified victims to provide assistance based upon an assessment of national risk."

President Joe Biden said on Saturday he directed US intelligence agencies to investigate who was behind the ransomware attack.

Security firm Huntress Labs said on Friday it believed the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was to blame for the latest outbreak. Last month, the FBI blamed the same group for paralysing meat packer JBS SA.

Kaseya said on Sunday that it hired cybersecurity company FireEye to help deal with the fallout of the breach.

"The two biggest regions we've seen are USA and Germany," Ross McKerchar, chief information security officer at Sophos Group Plc, said of the impact from the latest ransomware.

Those affected included schools, small public-sector bodies, travel and leisure organizations, credit unions and accountants, he said.

The rash of German victims may be due to a major provider there having been compromised. Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog said on Sunday an unidentified IT service provider that looks after several thousand customers had been hit.

In some cases, chain reactions fed more widespread disruption.

The Swedish Coop grocery store chain had to close hundreds of stores on Saturday because its cash registers are run by Visma Esscom, which manages servers for a number of Swedish businesses and in turn uses Kaseya.

McKerchar said the wave of disruption was another illustration of how difficult it was for modestly sized businesses to beat back increasingly well-funded cyber-criminal gangs.

"Small businesses are outgunned when it comes to cybersecurity," he said.

The rules were announced last month amid growing complaints from India's brick-and-mortar retailers that Amazon and Flipkart bypass foreign investment law using complex business strcutures. The companies deny any wrongdoing.

A Reuters investigation in February cited Amazon documents that showed it gave preferential treatment to a small number of its sellers and bypassed foreign investment rules. Amazon has said it does not give favourable treatment to any seller.

The government will soon issue certain clarifications on the foreign investment rules, Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal told reporters on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kaseya, JBS, Colonial Pipeline, ransomware, cyberattack, cybersecurity, REvil
Didi Chuxing App Removal from App Stores in China Will Hurt Revenue, Says Company

Related Stories

White House Says Reaching Out With Assistance to Kaseya Ransomware Attack Victims
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price Leak
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Black Widow
  5. Airtel to Give Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan
  6. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  7. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
  8. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
#Latest Stories
  1. White House Says Reaching Out With Assistance to Kaseya Ransomware Attack Victims
  2. Didi Chuxing App Removal from App Stores in China Will Hurt Revenue, Says Company
  3. Amazon, Tata Said to Have Opposed Government’s Tougher E-Commerce Rules
  4. Pro-Trump Social Media App Gettr Hacked on Launch Day as Half Million Sign Up
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus Merges OxygenOS With Oppo’s ColorOS to ‘Improve’ User Experience
  7. Got a Pile of Lego Bricks? This AI-Based App Can Scan and Offer Build Ideas in Seconds
  8. Facebook Took Action Over 30 Million Content Pieces During May 15–June 15 in India, Shows Compliance Report
  9. Smart Tech Is Not Making People Dumber, Study Suggests
  10. Kerala to Set Up Drone Research Lab, Develop Anti-Drone System to Deal With Security Threat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com