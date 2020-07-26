Technology News
loading

US House Panel Reschedules Big Tech CEO Hearing for Wednesday

The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon.com, Alphabet's Google and Apple were to have testified on Monday before the House Antitrust Subcommittee.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 July 2020 12:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US House Panel Reschedules Big Tech CEO Hearing for Wednesday
Highlights
  • The CEOS were to have testified on Monday
  • The hearing was delayed due to John Lewis' lying in state
  • All four CEOs were to have testified virtually

A congressional hearing on digital marketplace competition featuring the chief executives of four of the largest American tech companies has been rescheduled for Wednesday, a House subcommittee said on Saturday.

The CEOs of Facebook, Amazon.com, Alphabet's Google and Apple were to have testified on Monday before the House Antitrust Subcommittee. But the hearing was postponed for the lying in state at the Capitol Building of the late Representative John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement.

A subcommittee announcement issued on Saturday said the session now would be held on Wednesday and that witnesses and members could appear in person or virtually.

All four tech company CEOs - Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook - are to appear virtually, the announcement said.

The subcommittee of the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee is investigating whether the companies actively seek to harm and eliminate smaller rivals.

"Given the central role these corporations play in the lives of the American people, it is critical that their CEOs are forthcoming," Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and David Cecilline, the subcommittee chairman, said in a joint statement.

The CEOs are expected to deflect criticism of their use of market power to damage rivals by saying they themselves face competition and by debunking claims that they are so dominant.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Antitrust
Alibaba, Jack Ma Summoned by Indian Court on Former Employee's Complaint
Garmin Says Outage Continues but User Data 'Not Affected'

Related Stories

US House Panel Reschedules Big Tech CEO Hearing for Wednesday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, AirPower, New Apple Watch Launch Tipped for September 8 Event
  2. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G May Be Powered by a 5,000mAh Battery: Report
  5. Is Redmi Note 9 the Perfect Successor to the Redmi Note 8?
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  8. Redmi Note 9 Review
  9. The Lion King Adds More Indian Stars to Its Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Dubs
  10. OnePlus Nord Pop-Up Sale to Go Live Starting July 27
#Latest Stories
  1. Garmin Says Outage Continues but User Data 'Not Affected'
  2. US House Panel Reschedules Big Tech CEO Hearing for Wednesday
  3. Alibaba, Jack Ma Summoned by Indian Court on Former Employee's Complaint
  4. For All Mankind Season 2 Trailer Amps Up US-Soviet Tensions for Apple TV+ Series’ Return
  5. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Smartphone Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery
  6. OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus 8T May Come With a 64-Megapixel Camera, App Code Suggests
  7. Big Tech CEOs' US Congressional Antitrust Hearing Delayed
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, 12-Megapixel Ultra-Wide Shooter
  9. Oppo A72 5G With Dimensity 720 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. YouTube Plans to Cut Down Recommendations of Hindi Videos Spreading Conspiracy Theories
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com